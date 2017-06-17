Josh Duggar Withdraws Motion To Intervene In Lawsuit Filed By His Victims Jill, Jessa, Jinger, And Joy-Anna

Josh Duggar has given up on getting monetary compensation for having his dark past uncovered. According to a recent report, the oldest Duggar son has given up on becoming a plaintiff in the lawsuit filed by the younger sisters he once molested.

Josh Duggar caused a massive outcry earlier this month when he attempted to join a breach-of-privacy suit filed by Jill, Jessa, Jinger, and Joy-Anna Duggar. The four girls are suing a few different entities — including In Touch Weekly and Springdale, Arkansas, city officials — over the release of redacted police reports that detail the sexual abuse they suffered as young girls. Josh was their abuser, but he attempted to paint himself as a victim in the motion to intervene that he filed on June 2. Some critics were outraged that he had the gall to claim that he, too, was “victimized and forced to relieve the painful and difficult circumstances of a traumatic experience as a juvenile.”

Now the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette is reporting that Josh Duggar has decided to abandon his plan to join his victims’ lawsuit. He has withdrawn his motion to intervene, but there has been no explanation as to why he decided to do so. His motion to withdraw was only one sentence long.

“Comes now, the intervening party, Josh Duggar, and upon further consideration hereby withdraws his motion to intervene,” it read.

In his complaint in intervention, Josh argued that the police reports documenting his actions never should have been released to In Touch Weekly because he, Jill, Jessa, Jinger, and Joy-Anna Duggar were all promised that their statements made to law enforcement officials would remain confidential.

“Defendants’ actions forced Plaintiff-Intervenor to relive painful memories and experiences that occurred almost ten

years prior, resulting in Plaintiff-Intervenor suffering severe mental anguish and distress,” the complaint read.

“Plaintiff-Intervenor was also subject to the humiliation and extreme mental anguish of being publicly identified nation and world-wide as the perpetrator of sexual contact as a minor and having the details of the most private and painful aspects of his life released and published to friends, associates, and tens of millions of people throughout the United States and world.”

Josh Duggar has joined his sisters in their privacy lawsuit: https://t.co/ipedrXx3bq pic.twitter.com/cMkXBhCx36 — E! News (@enews) June 6, 2017

Josh Duggar also claimed that he has “suffered real financial loss” due to the revelation that he molested his younger siblings as a teenager. Because no one was aware of his actions or the controversial way his parents handled the sexual abuse of their daughters, the Duggars were able to gain a massive fan following — and a great deal of wealth — by portraying a wholesome Christian family on their TLC reality show, 19 Kids and Counting. He also got a job working as the executive director of Family Research Council Action. However, he lost both gigs when his past behavior was discovered.

Josh is now supporting himself by selling used cars, but Radar Online reports that business isn’t exactly booming. He and his wife, Anna Duggar, have four children with another on the way, and Anna doesn’t work.

“It’s her fifth child, and I know Josh’s used car business isn’t doing great,” said a Duggar family insider. “I don’t know how they do it having another mouth to feed.”

It’s possible that Josh attempted to join his sisters’ lawsuit simply because he was desperate for a payout, but all he was rewarded with was a whole new batch of headlines about the past that he doesn’t want anyone talking about.

“Josh Duggar Has The Audacity To Claim Molestation Reports Caused ‘Emotional Injury,'” reads the title of a scathing Huffington Post article that calls Josh out for making contradictory comments about what he did to his sisters; he tried to downplay his actions while admitting that they traumatized his victims.

Perhaps Josh Duggar decided to withdraw his motion to intervene due to all the negative press it received, or maybe his lawyer advised him to do so for some other reason. It’s also entirely possible that members of his family talked him out of trying to join Jill, Jessa, Jinger, and Joy-Anna’s lawsuit. What do you think?

[Featured Image by Josh Duggar/Twitter]