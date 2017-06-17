'Pretty Little Liars' Season 7, Episode 19 Spoilers: New Sneak Peek Reveals Mary Drake's Extravagant Gift

Pretty Little Liars Season 7 Episode 19 is titled “Farewell, My Lovely.” A lot has happened in the past few weeks and everyone is curious what to expect next. A new sneak peek clip has been released and it reveals Mary Drake’s (Andrea Parker) extravagant and unusual gift to two of the characters.

PLL Season 7B spoilers are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know what is coming up on the Freeform series.

According to Spoiler TV, the synopsis for “Farewell, My Lovely” teases that Spencer Hastings (Troian Bellisario) and Alison DiLaurentis (Sasha Pieterse) will receive a gift. Spoilers Guide posted the new sneak peek and it shows fans what Mary Drake is giving to the young women.

The Pretty Little Liars sneak peek shows Spencer walking into a room at the Lost Woods Resort. Mary is already there going through unopened letters and thanks her for coming. Spencer is confused because she thought Mary had already left, but she vaguely explains that she had some “unfinished business.” Mary wants to give Spencer and Alison a farewell gift and seems worried that the present will not be accepted. This causes Spencer to be even more curious and she also seems a bit worried.

It turns out the gift is the resort itself. Mary says it is paid for and she put the deed in Spencer and Alison’s name. Even though it is a strange gift, Mary explains that she knows the situation with the police. Spencer, Alison, Hanna (Ashley Marin), Emily (Shay Mitchell), and Aria (Lucy Hale) will all need lawyers. Spencer seems overwhelmed with the offer and is also appreciative. Although she doesn’t say it, Spencer’s face seems sad that her birth mother is leaving.

At the end of the PLL sneak peek, Mary starts to walk out. Without hesitation, Spencer grabs her hand and holds it for a few moments. They are both overcome with emotion and Spencer is holding back tears. Then, Mary walks out of the door, out of Spencer’s life, and out of Rosewood.

Even though Mary Drake’s gift is a nice offer, there is something odd about the way she said “unfinished business.” There is also something strange about giving Spencer and Alison the Lost Woods Resort. Why not give them cash for legal representation? With everything that has happened over the past several years at the motel, there is something else going on. Maybe there is something hidden in the room or on the property? Since Pretty Little Liars Season 7 Episode 19 will reveal who killed Charlotte DiLaurentis (Vanessa Ray), will the answers be found at the resort?

Do you trust Mary Drake on Pretty Little Liars or are you still suspicious of her? Is there something more to Spencer and Alison’s gift than what fans are seeing? Find out next Tuesday, when Freeform airs Season 7 Episode 19.

