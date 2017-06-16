iPhone 8 Rumors: New Leaks Suggest 120Hz Display, Liquid Metal, Better Waterproofing, But Throttled LTE Speeds

The iPhone 8 is just a few months away, and the mobile community is essentially holding its breath. With the release date of the highly anticipated device counting down steadily, numerous new rumors and leaks have emerged about the upcoming flagship device from the Cupertino-based tech giant. Needless to say, the recently released iPhone 8 leaks are quite interesting, with most of them being extremely encouraging and one being quite disappointing.

If there is one aspect that the iPhone 8 would improve over its predecessors, it would definitely be its display. The upcoming flagship device is widely rumored to be adopting OLED technology for the first time, thereby providing the high-end flagship with a superior screen than Apple’s other mobile devices. While the specifics of the iPhone 8’s display remain unconfirmed for now, however, the release of the 10.5-inch iPad Pro has encouraged a notable rumor about the iPhone 8’s screen to emerge.

The 10.5-inch iPad Pro is the first Apple device to ship with a 120Hz display, and its upgraded refresh rate has been widely appreciated by critics and users alike. With this in mind, rumors are high that Apple would roll out the same type of refresh rate on the upcoming iPhone 8 as well, according to noted Apple YouTuber EverythingApplePro. Thus, apart from a rumored QHD OLED display, the iPhone 8 might also debut as the second Apple mobile device with a 120Hz panel.

Recent rumors have also stated that the rear panel of the iPhone 8 would not be as fragile as initially thought. While unconfirmed, speculations have emerged stating that the back panel of the upcoming flagship would be made of a special alloy created from metal and glass. Considering the nature of these speculations, many Apple fans are speculating that the iPhone 8 might actually debut with Liquid Metal, a material that has long been rumored for the Cupertino-based tech giant’s flagship mobile device.

Liquid Metal rear panels aside, Apple is also widely rumored to boost the waterproofing capabilities of the iPhone 8. The iPhone 7 and the iPhone 7 Plus are already waterproof, but if the statements of Robert Hwang, the CEO of Wistron, one of Apple’s partners in the manufacturing of its flagship mobile devices, are any indication, the upcoming Apple devices would debut with improved water resistance capabilities, according to an AppleInsider report. While Hwang’s statements specifically mention better waterproofing features for the iPhone 7S Plus, the chances of upgraded water resistance making its way to the iPhone 8 are rather high.

Not all the new rumors about the iPhone 8 are positive, however. According to recent speculations, Apple would be using both Intel and Qualcomm LTE modems for the iPhone 8 to meet the demand for the device. Unfortunately, due to production problems, Intel’s modem is a few notches slower than its Qualcomm counterpart. To balance the modems from the two manufacturers out, Apple is rumored to be throttling the Qualcomm unit for it to match up with those provided by Intel. This, of course, would result in the iPhone 8 having LTE speeds that are a bit slower than other flagships in the market, such as the Samsung Galaxy S8.

The iPhone 8, iPhone 7S, and iPhone 7S Plus are speculated to be released sometime in September, though deliveries are rumored to begin around October or November due to Apple’s yield issues. Pricing for the device remains unknown, though speculations are high that the iPhone 8 would be priced somewhere close to $1,000.

