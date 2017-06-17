Skittles Ditches Rainbow Colors To Celebrate Pride Month, Faces Backlash For ‘All-White’ Candies

In celebration of Pride Month, Skittles have ditched their signature rainbow-color coating and replaced it with an all-white theme. However, not everyone seems pleased with the idea, claiming that it “erases racial diversity within the LGBTQ community.”

Earlier this month, Skittles partnered with British retail chain Tesco to offer an all-white version of the candy. The limited edition Skittles, which come in a black-and-white packaging, also changed its famous “Taste the rainbow” catchphrase.

The white Skittles now boast a slogan that honors Pride Month, claiming that only one rainbow should matter this month.

“During Pride, only one rainbow matters. So we’ve given up ours to show support.”

Reports revealed that Wrigley, the company behind the fruit-flavored treats, has decided to donate all proceeds of the limited-edition white Skittles to charity initiatives.

However, despite the seemingly good intention of the company, many expressed their dismay about its “tone-deaf” marketing scheme to celebrate Pride Month. Some members of the LGBTQ community, in particular, were not satisfied by the said move.

Apparently, some find the all-white Skittles as “racist,” while others claim that the move “erases racial diversity within the LGBTQ community.” There were also claims that the controversial white Skittles raised the issue of exclusion instead of being supportive of LGBTQ people.

One user pointed out, “I don’t think Skittles thought through the LGBT pride campaign. Releasing all white sweets during ‘pride.’ The jokes write themselves.” Another one commented, “Do white Skittles feel a little racist to anyone?”

Despite the negative comments, there were some who actually appreciated the gesture and applauded the company for making the effort to commemorate an important event for the LGBTQ community.

Some even expressed their admiration for the company as they humbly take down their signature colors to celebrate equality not just for the LGBTQ community but for everyone else.

I am very easily pleased, and love skittles at the best of times, but these are amazing! You should all definitely head down to Tescos and pick yourself up a Limited Edition pack of Skittles! All in support of Pride! #onerainbow #skittles A post shared by @emzielouu on Jun 13, 2017 at 11:50am PDT

'Only one rainbow matters' @Skittles have dropped their rainbow colours again in support of LGBT Pride! What an amazing brand! #Pride2017 ???? pic.twitter.com/chH4ZeEl11 — Pride Cymru (@PrideCymru) June 7, 2017

This is not the first time Skittles made drastic changes to their traditional colors. According to reports, this marks the second year that Skittles teamed up with Tesco in bringing an all-white themed candy. Last year, the sweets giant launched the #onerainbow campaign at London Pride.

According to Wrigley, the overwhelming success of last year’s all-white Skittles prompted them to push for a similar scheme this month. In a statement released by the chewing gum company, it was reiterated that Skittles are willing to give up the rainbow color to show support for Pride Month.

“The rainbow flag is the symbol of Pride, but the rainbow is also synonymous with Skittles. So, to show our support, Skittles has again given up its rainbow colors in order for Pride’s rainbow to take center stage at the Pride in London parade. Following the overwhelmingly positive response to our #onerainbow campaign at Pride in London 2016, we are excited to be giving up our rainbow for Pride for the second year running.”

My friend just told me that during Pride month skittles removes its colouring because the rainbow belongs to the gays! LOVE this idea! ????️‍???????? pic.twitter.com/5GlnwOSHMO — Josh (@JoshuaSpeers) June 10, 2017

Aside from Skittles, Facebook also commemorated Pride Month with the release of its “pride” reaction button — a reaction featuring the rainbow flag. The button, which was launched earlier this month, allows users to respond to posts and comments with a rainbow flag emoji.

Currently, the limited edition all-white Skittles are available in the U.K.

[Featured Image by Mark Lennihan/AP Images]