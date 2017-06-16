Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Design Leaks, Looks Different Than The Galaxy S8

We already have a good idea of what the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 might look like, but the latest leak gives what may be our official first look at the phablet. The Infinity Display is present, but it its similarities with the Galaxy S8 Plus stops there.

The Galaxy Note 8 Looks More Square-ish

The Galaxy Note line has always taken design cues from the Galaxy flagships, which means we can pretty much expect the same look on the phablet. The Note is usually just wider than its cousin, and in the latest leak, it seems that it remains to be true even now.

The leaked image is from the Twitter user Ice Universe, who has previously revealed images of the Galaxy S8 that turned out to be true. According to BGR, the quote “Great” that came with the photo is allegedly the codename for the Galaxy Note 8.

As can be seen in the image, the Note 8 takes on a wider and boxier appearance than the Galaxy S8 Plus, which has almost the same display size. However, the side buttons are missing, which lessens the likelihood that the image is really that of the Note 8. Some reports have expressed their doubts over the said “leaked image” and assumed that it is probably fan-made.

Galaxy Note 8 Screen Leaks

Another leak by the tipster shows what looks to be the Galaxy Note 8’s screen panel. It corroborates the above photo in the ways that the top and bottom bezels are also thinner than Galaxy S8’s and the edges are boxier.

Yet another one by the same Twitter user is a screen protector, which looks much like the screen shown above. There is, however, a cut-out intended for the modules at the front, such as the selfie camera and the sensors.

Galaxy Note8 protective film pic.twitter.com/80NWAsJ4N8 — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) June 16, 2017

Galaxy Note 8’s Rear To Feature A Fingerprint Sensor

These latest leaks only show the front side of the phablet, but we are also curious what the rear looks like. It is expected to have an entirely new design than the Galaxy S8 Plus because of the dual-camera set-up that will debut on the upcoming Galaxy Note 8.

There is also the question of the fingerprint scanner’s location. Reports previously believed that it will be embedded in the screen, but the Inquisitr reported that it will be placed at the back instead because Samsung will not be able to perfect the technology in time for the Note 8’s release.

The Galaxy Note 8 is expected to be released in August, as per the recent reports.

[Featured Image by Drew Angerer/Getty Images]