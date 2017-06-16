New Trump Tape Coming? U.S. Ally Reportedly Has Compromising Video Of Trump, May Be Released Soon

A new Trump tape could soon be released, with viral reports that a close United States ally has a “compromising” video of the president that may soon see the light of day.

The chatter of a potential Trump tape exploded after a strangely worded statement from Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, who called on Americans to “exercise caution before accepting as true any stories attributed to anonymous ‘officials,’ particularly when they do not identify the country — let alone the branch or agency of government — with which the alleged sources supposedly are affiliated.”

Many took this report to mean that a story was soon to break based on information from a foreign source. Some identified Australia as the country in possession of this compromising video, but others noted that the source was unknown.

There were already some hints that a Trump tape could be released even before Rosenstein’s statement. Independent journalist Claude Taylor, who has shared with his Twitter followers a string of inside information regarding Trump’s Russia investigation, tweeted on Thursday that many were independently reporting the news of a potentially compromising tape of Donald Trump.

Taylor, who has broken a number of stories regarding the investigation but also shared other information that remains unverified and some that turned out to be false, did not discuss the nature of the alleged tape or what it would entail. He also did not know whether the Trump tape would actually be released.

A lot of us are hearing similar chatter-that a certain US ally has a "compromising" tape of Trump and is debating if/when/how to release it. — Claude Taylor (@TrueFactsStated) June 15, 2017

The report of a potential Trump tape picked up steam among left-leaning conspiracy theorists. Blogger Bill Palmer, whose Palmer Report has gained popularity among this crowd, noted that the White House appeared to already be on the defensive about the Trump tape rumors.

Palmer said the Trump tape could hit the internet as early as Friday morning, but noted that nothing was certain regarding the rumor.

“But it’s important to keep in mind that these kinds of things almost never seem to adhere to a predicted schedule,” he wrote. “However, we can count on it being something that Trump fears will be devastating to himself.”

There is chatter that an ally member of the FIVE EYES has a compromising tape of #Trump. This is not the #Dossier tape, but a quid pro quo … pic.twitter.com/hHVQJbmn4x — MOKANA (@MokanaNews) June 16, 2017

There has long been rumored a compromising video of Donald Trump filmed during a visit to Russia. A dossier written by former British intelligence official Christopher Steele contained a salacious allegation that Trump was on video with prostitutes who urinated on a bed that former President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama had slept in during their visit to Russia.

That charge remains unverified and is one of the most contentious points about the veracity of Steele’s dossier, but it gained new life last week when former FBI Director James Comey noted that Donald Trump brought up his anger over false allegations of prostitutes.

Many believe that Comey’s testimony hinted that the dossier would eventually be publicly verified. As Business Insider noted, Sen. Richard Burr asked Comey whether the FBI had been able to confirm any of the allegations made in the dossier, but Comey replied that he could not answer in an open setting as it would reveal details about the FBI’s investigation.

The rumors of a potential Trump tape come as the president is under increasing pressure. On Friday, Trump confirmed that he is under investigation for firing Comey.

CNBC poll: Most think Trump pressured Comey to drop Russia investigation https://t.co/Xh34UJ4nh6 — Adam Hodge (@hodge) June 16, 2017

In a furious Friday morning message, Trump confirms he is "being investigated for firing" former FBI Director Comey https://t.co/7P3sXKm6D9 pic.twitter.com/DzMye4yRCZ — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) June 16, 2017

While the chatter about a potential Trump tape heats up, there appear to be no solid reports that Australia or any other U.S. ally is set to release a compromising video of Donald Trump.

[Featured Image by Alex Wong/Getty Images]