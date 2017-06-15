Roswell UFO Proof At Last? Alleged DIA Document Leak ‘Confirms’ Crashed Alien Spacecraft, Dead Aliens

An alleged leak of top-secret U.S. government documents from the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) appears to confirm that a flying saucer UFO really did crash at a ranch a few miles from Roswell, New Mexico, in July of 1947. The alleged DIA documents also appear to confirm that alien bodies were recovered from the wreckage of the crashed UFO. The documents, according to UFO researchers, could provide vital evidence backing up claims that the U.S. government hushed up an alien UFO crash near Roswell, in an incident that UFO disclosure activists have described as the biggest cover-up in history.

Heather Wade, the host of the late night paranormal radio show Midnight in the Desert, claims to have obtained a 47-page DIA dossier containing an “ultra top secret” report about multiple alien and UFO sighting incidents. The dossier includes a detailed six-page report on the fabled 1947 Roswell incident.

Wade said she obtained the documents from a trusted source that wished to remain anonymous. She immediately passed the documents on to the nuclear physicist and UFO researcher Stanton Friedman.

“Heather Wade received documents last night from a trusted source,” reads a statement posted to the website of the Midnight in the Desert radio show. “She [Wade] immediately had Stanton Friedman take a look at these documents.”

“I have never seen anything like this, this is new MJ12 information,” Friedman reportedly said.

“Stanton Friedman is going to continue examining these documents for authenticity, but at this time we can find no evidence of forgery.”

'ROSWELL HAPPENED' – alleged US leak confirms 'UFO crash, dead aliens and cover-up' https://t.co/YuvvL99Ovj — philip mantle (@philip_mantle) June 15, 2017

The alleged six-page DIA report includes previously unknown details about how a flying saucer UFO crashed on July 2-3, 1947, at a spot in the desert about 75 miles northwest of Roswell, New Mexico, with the scattered debris covering an area of a few miles.

The report also includes details about how four badly decomposed alien bodies were recovered two weeks later at a site about two miles from the main crash site.

Taken at face value, the documents appear to confirm the initial statement released by the military authorities to media outlets in July of 1947 that a “flying saucer” had crashed at a spot near Roswell. The initial statement that the military authorities had discovered the remains of a crashed flying saucer in the desert near Roswell made the headlines on local newspapers, including the Roswell Daily Record. However, after the initial statement attracted public attention and interest, the authorities issued a retraction, saying that the crashed object was, in fact, not a “flying disc” but a U.S. Air Force weather balloon.

However, years after the retraction, individuals claiming to be witnesses and whistleblowers began coming forward with astonishing stories that a flying saucer UFO had crashed near Roswell and that the military authorities tried to cover up the truth after recovering the wreckage and transporting it secretly to a USAF base.

“Aerial reconnaissance discovered that four small human-like beings had apparently ejected from the craft at some point before it exploded,” the alleged DIA document read. “These had fallen to earth at least two miles east of the crash site where the wreckage was located.”

“All of the four alien crew members were dead and badly decomposed.”

The report went on to say that more than 320 bits and pieces of wreckage were recovered. The pieces and the decomposing alien corpses were then transported to Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Dayton, Ohio.

Paradigm Research Group (PRG), a UFO disclosure group that is lobbying the U.S. government to end an alleged “embargo” on information about aliens and UFOs, confirmed in a press release that the documents were new and had not been previously seen by UFO researchers. According to PRG, the documents were likely briefing documents produced by an alleged clandestine group within the U.S. government called the Majestic 12 (MJ-12).

PRG said it was investigating the documents with the help of top researchers in the field to determine their authenticity. Three top UFO researchers, the nuclear physicist Stanton Friedman, Richard Dolan, and Col. Kevin Randle, were examining the documents, PRG said.

“Over the coming weeks PRG will work closely with leading researchers… to determine the quality of this evidence.”

PRG listed four possible explanations for the document.

“The first two options are the most likely and about equal in probability.”

Roswell conspiracy theory 'expert' claims UFO crash DID happen… and says a leaked US government document she's …… https://t.co/knyl7gsuOG — UFO Fansclub (@UFOFansclub) June 15, 2017

“1) Government disinformation ‘leaked’ that contains much truth plus bogus elements obvious to skilled researchers “2) Fully legitimate government documents. “3) Disinformation created and dispersed by private citizens who are not connected to or paid by the government and who consider the matter of an extraterrestrial presence to be false and worthy of being thwarted. “4) False information created and dispersed by a person or persons convinced of an extraterrestrial presence in a misguided attempt to advance the issue.”

However, even as experts said they were examining the documents to determine their authenticity, skeptics said investigators would likely find them to be forgeries.

This is not the first time that documents and images have been presented as proof that a UFO crashed at Roswell and that the authorities recovered dead and living aliens from the wreckage.

Several videos and images have emerged online claiming to show bodies recovered from the Roswell UFO. Most of the images were later shown to be forgeries.

[Featured Image by W. Scott McGill/Shutterstock]