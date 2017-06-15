Most Pierced Man In The Entire World Says He Has 278 Piercings On Penis Alone

A German fellow, named by Guinness World Records as being the most pierced man in the entire world, recently shared with a European publication that nearly half of his body jewelry can be found “down low.”

Dusseldorf native Rolf Buchholz was named by the professional record takers’ collective as possessing the most piercings ever recorded on the human body — a whopping 453 overall, according to the New York Post — with 278 of the metal fixtures reportedly residing on and around his genitalia.

“It’s not a problem at all,” the 58-year-old telecommunications worker recently told The Sun about how things are supposedly working “below the belt” for him these days.

“I have had the piercings already [for] so long,” he further detailed.

“If there was a problem, I would have got rid of them [a long time] ago.”

Rolf’s lips reportedly hold another 94 metal attachments, all housed underneath the man’s heavily-inked body with two, horn-like implants that visibly protrude beneath his forehead.

While Rolf’s looks apparently don’t get in the way of his love life, the attention-grabbing man admits that the same cannot be said of how he’s normally dealt with by common airport security workers.

“The piercings have given problems at airports in countries [that aren’t] not accustomed to people with a quirky appearance like [Buchholz’s],” the Post further details, “and that’s not just because the metal detectors beeped.”

In fact, Rolf claimed that he was once forced to cancel a professional nightclub appearance in Dubai in 2014, due to airport officials in the country, refusing to allow him access to the United Arab Emirates.

“Those who escorted me back to the airplane [and] said that it was because of the way I looked,” Rolf relayed to The National in August of that same year, “and because I [was suspected of] black magic.”

Buchholz said he was even more embarrassed when workers of Dubai International Airport personally flew him back to Dusseldorf, his home and place of departure, and refused to hand him back his boarding pass and passport until they all safely landed back in Rolf’s native country.

“There were police at the plane [when we arrived],” he said to The National, “and I was not allowed to stop [walking] long enough so that people can see [what was happening].”

“They told me [to] keep moving so that no one spots me.”

More information regarding the most pierced man in the world can be found through Buchholz’s Facebook fan page.

