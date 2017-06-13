Mayflower Hotel Scandal: Conspiracy Theory Claims Secret Meeting Set Stage For Russia’s Election Interference

The Mayflower Hotel was at the center of Jeff Sessions’ questioning by the Senate Intelligence Committee, and a popular conspiracy theory claims that the swanky Washington, D.C., hotel is actually at the center of a much larger scandal surrounding Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

There are allegations that the attorney general was among a small group of Trump’s inner circle to meet with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak after Trump delivered a foreign policy speech in April of last year. Sessions was grilled on Tuesday about this alleged meeting, one he claimed never took place.

There are some who believe the meeting did happen and was part of a larger conspiracy on the part of Trump’s campaign to conspire with Russia. Though Sessions said initially during his confirmation hearing that he had not met with any Russians during Trump’s campaign, it was later revealed that he had two meetings with Kislyak — ones that Sessions later claimed were related to his duties in the Senate.

But now there are allegations that Jeff Sessions and Sergey Kislyak actually had a third meeting, one that took place at the Mayflower Hotel.

Though many facts about the meeting at the Mayflower Hotel have been revealed for several weeks now, it was journalist Seth Abramson who tied it all together into a coherent theory that the Mayflower meeting was when Trump’s campaign met with Russian to formalize their plans to collude in the election.

In a multi-part post on Twitter, Abramson noted that Trump held a “secret cocktail party” at the Mayflower Hotel where he also met with ambassadors of Russia, Italy, and Singapore. At the meeting, Abramson claimed that Trump and Russia struck a deal that Trump would drop Russian sanctions and in exchange, Russia would receive a cut from the sale of 19 percent of the oil company Rosneft.

As News.com.au noted, that allegation and the countries Trump met with at the Mayflower Hotel would come back into the picture a few months later.

“The thing is that in early December, shortly after Trump had won the election, 19.5 percent of Rosneft was sold to unknown buyers, in a complicated three-nation deal,” the report noted. “Who were the countries party to the deal? Russia, Italy and Singapore.”

Donald Trump and the Mayflower Hotel mystery: Seth Abramson explains the Russian meeting https://t.co/hQwgM330nb — K Smith ???? (@Smith83K) June 13, 2017

The report added that Trump’s cut of the deal would have amounted to between $200 million and $250 million.

There are further allegations that Trump’s campaign coordinated with Russia on the release of emails Russian hackers allegedly stole from the Democratic National Committee and Hillary Clinton’s campaign chair, John Podesta.

Worth revisiting this @SethAbramson megathread on the Mayflower Hotel mtg where Trump debuted his pro-Russia forpol: https://t.co/ttzfwOMMD0 — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) June 13, 2017

The Mayflower Hotel theory has gained popularity on Twitter and with the left-leaning faction of the conspiracy theory set, but there is no evidence to verify any of Abramson’s claims. Trump’s team has continually shot down accusations of collusion with Russia.

It remains unclear if Jeff Sessions actually met with Sergey Kislyak at the Mayflower Hotel. The attorney general said on Tuesday that he did not recall any such meeting, but a picture from Getty placed Kislyak and Sessions together during Donald Trump’s speech.

[Featured Image by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images]