‘Ex-CIA Agent’ Makes ‘Deathbed Confession’ That He Saw Crashed Roswell UFO, Grey Aliens At Area 51 [Video]

A “former CIA agent” made a “deathbed confession” that he visited the secret Area 51 Air Force base during the administration of President Dwight Eisenhower in the 1950s and saw the Roswell UFO allegedly stored inside a secret climate-controled hangar. He also claimed that he saw living extraterrestrial beings at the nearby restricted S-4 facility.

The alleged former CIA agent made the shocking deathbed confession after doctors informed him he was suffering from kidney failure and that he had only a few months to live, according to Open Minds TV.

In a video testimony filmed in March of 2013 and shown at the Citizen Hearing on Disclosure at the National Press Club in Washington, D.C., in May of 2013, an unnamed 77-year-old man claimed he had served in the U.S. Army and that he later worked with the CIA on the USAF Project Blue Book that investigated alleged multiple UFO sightings, Express reported.

The man was interviewed by UFO researcher Richard Dolan in March of 2013 (see video below). He told Dolan that he felt compelled to share the secret information after his doctors said he was suffering from kidney failure and that he had only a few months to live.

He told Dolan that in the 1950s, President Eisenhower sent him on a research and fact-finding mission to the top secret USAF Area 51 and S-4 facilities. He claimed that at Area 51, he saw debris from the crashed Roswell flying saucer UFO.

“It [the UFO] looked kind of crashed up,” he said, according to the Sun. “Every alien that was in there apart from a couple died.”

The UFO spacecraft was made from a very light and tensile material similar in appearance to aluminum foil, he said. He alleged that he saw several other UFO crafts recovered over the years from other crash sites since the 1947 Roswell incident.

He claimed that he also visited the highly-restricted S-4 facility reportedly located southwest of Area 51. At S-4, he allegedly saw remains of dead extraterrestrial (ET) beings that manned the alien UFO that allegedly crashed at Roswell, New Mexico, in July of 1947. He identified the beings as “grey alien” species. He also claimed that he saw living grey aliens being interrogated by U.S. government agents.

The aliens were similar in appearance to East Asians, he claimed. The individual he saw had a greyish skin tone. Its head was much bigger than a human being’s head. It had a large braincase that suggested a very large brain. But it had a small nose and ears that were merely holes on the sides of its head.

“It didn’t look human in as far as it had a different skin tone and in the shape and size,” he told Dolan. “The brain was kind of bigger, the nose was very, very small and the ears were just like holes.”

He also claimed that the alien UFO that crashed at Roswell was based on an advanced and exotic propulsion technology he termed “reverse gravity” technology. He said he obtained access to a mathematical formula that described the workings of the “reverse gravity” propulsion system of the extraterrestrial UFO.

Surprisingly, he told Dolan that the famous USAF Project Blue Book investigation of reported UFO sightings was a “fraud.”

“You’re saying some of the Blue Book cases were completely fictitious?” “Yes.”

After having seen the Roswell UFO and the aliens at the Area 51 facility, he reported back to Eisenhower. He told Eisenhower about the Roswell UFO and the aliens. He said Eisenhower looked very “worried” but warned him not to divulge the UFO and ET information.

UFO researchers and enthusiasts have claimed for years that the U.S. government tried to cover up information about an extraterrestrial UFO that crashed near Roswell, New Mexico, in July of 1947. The military authorities had earlier admitted that a flying saucer UFO crashed at the site, but they later withdrew the statement, saying that it was a weather balloon that crashed. But years after the incident, several witnesses began coming forward making claims that it was not a weather balloon that crashed in Roswell but an extraterrestrial UFO. Whistleblowers claimed that the military authorities recovered the UFO and transported it secretly to the Area 51 USAF base in the Nevada desert. Other witnesses claimed they saw dead alien bodies recovered from the crash site. Some even said that some aliens survived the crash and that they were housed secretly at Area 51, where they helped government scientists to reverse-engineer the propulsion system of the crashed craft.

Conspiracy theories about clandestine reverse-engineering projects at Area 51 emerged in the context of government secrecy about the site. The U.S. government did not officially acknowledge the existence of Area 51 until 2013.

Area 51 remains a highly-restricted facility in the Nevada desert guarded by armed men who stop anyone who tries to approach the facility. It is believed that the R&D projects that produced the current generation of advanced stealth military aircraft were conducted at Area 51. It is uncertain whether the site is still being used for top-secret aerospace projects. However, some UFO researchers insist that highly-classified reverse-engineering R&D is still ongoing at the site.

After seeing the video at the Citizen Hearing on Disclosure at the National Press Club in 2013, UFO researcher Peter Robbins said that the man’s confession was likely authentic.

“In my opinion, if it can be confirmed by any relevant supporting documentation, this moving and fascinating account does qualify as an authentic ‘death bed’ testimony from an individual who convincingly claims to have been a CIA officer… and at one time a liaison between the agency and the President.”

