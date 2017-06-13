The Note 8 Would Not Just Be An S8+ With An S-Pen, But It’s Fingerprint Sensor Would Probably Be Disappointing

The Galaxy Note 8 is Samsung’s second trump card for 2017. After the widely successful launch of the Galaxy S8 and the Galaxy S8+, mobile enthusiasts are now eagerly awaiting the release of the South Korean tech giant’s next flagship phablet, the highly-anticipated and frequently rumored Galaxy Note 8. As the release date of the upcoming halo device nears, the number of speculations about the smartphone are emerging more than ever, and they all paint a picture of a formidable device likely to reign as the top Android device of the year. If recently leaked schematics are any indication, however, Samsung’s next flagship might be launched with a particular imperfection that would annoy a lot of the tech giant’s avid fans.

The rumors surrounding the Galaxy Note 8 are pretty notable, with leaks being unanimous in the notion that the upcoming flagship phablet would be one powerful handset. According to the most recent rumors, the Note 8 would be launched with an upgraded version of the already stellar Qualcomm Snapdragon 835, the upcoming SD 836. This new SoC, paired with a rumored 6GB of RAM and around 128GB of storage, would likely make the Note 8 into one of the most powerful smartphones on the market this year. Of course, the addition of a dual-camera module, a stunning Infinity Display that might very well be launched with a 4K panel, and a revamped S-Pen would make the upcoming device even more desirable for smartphone enthusiasts, according to a PhoneArena report.

Inasmuch as the Note 8 is pretty much a monster just by its rumored specs alone, a recent leak featuring what could be the schematics of the device has managed to disappoint a number of Samsung’s avid fans. The leak, posted by noted leaker group Slashleaks, features what could only be a fingerprint scanner at the rear of the upcoming device. This means that contrary to rumors surrounding the flagship phablet, there is a pretty good chance that Samsung might end up releasing the Note 8 without a fingerprint sensor embedded into its display.

If there is any consolation, however, the Note 8’s rear sensor is positioned at the middle of the rear panel in the leaked schematics. Thus, the upcoming device would at least not have a fingerprint scanner as awkwardly placed as the ones found in the Galaxy S8 and the Galaxy S8+. Currently, the placement of the S8 and the S8+’s fingerprint sensor is unanimously considered as the single most notable design flaw of the stellar flagship. Hence, while the Note 8 would likely be equipped with a rear sensor, there’s a good chance that the security feature would be far more ergonomic to use than the S8 and the S8+’s fingerprint scanners.

Just trying a bit as a photoshoop noob hehe. #galaxynote8 pic.twitter.com/NzzPXjpbei — Concepts-Creator (@CConceptCreator) June 10, 2017

While rear fingerprint scanners are commonplace in the Android market, an embedded fingerprint sensor is pretty much the unicorn feature of this year’s mobile flagships. Prior to their release, the Galaxy S8 and the S8+ were both rumored to be equipped with sensors embedded on their displays. Due to alleged production issues, however, Samsung had to abandon the advanced security feature.

The iPhone 8, the Note 8’s biggest competitor, is also widely rumored to be released with a fingerprint sensor that is located underneath the screen of the device. Unlike Samsung, however, Apple is reportedly pushing through with the iPhone 8’s embedded sensors despite production issues. If the recently leaked Galaxy Note 8 schematics prove true, the iPhone 8 might very well be the only flagship that would launch this year with an embedded fingerprint scanner.

Possible rear fingerprint sensors aside, however, there is very little doubt that the Galaxy Note 8 would be a stellar device. The release date for the upcoming flagship phablet remains unknown, though speculations are high that the smartphone would be launched sometime in mid-August. The price of the Note 8 has not been announced as well, though rumors are high that the flagship phablet would cost around $900 to $1,000.

[Featured Image by Samsung]