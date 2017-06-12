Samsung Wants You To Use The Flip Phone Again

Samsung wants you to go back to the flip phone. Two of their new handset phones are perfect for those who hate smartphones and can’t get used to typing on a touch screen. Maybe you want a flip phone, but you can’t part with your social media just yet. This comes as good news for you since it comes equipped with the Android OS.

Buying a flip phone would be a step in the right direction for those who are addicted to their smartphones. The flip phone has been making a comeback. It’s not just for nostalgia reasons. Even users over in Japan have been more interested in using a flip phone rather than the latest iPhone Galaxy S series.

Samsung wants to make the flip phone cool once again. The flip phone used to be reserved for the older generation and those who were confused by the concept of smartphones. Enter the Samsung Galaxy Folder 2, which is the latest flip phone that comes with quite an upgrade. This stands out among the several smartphones that have taken over the market.

Samsung has successfully reintroduced a design that’s become nonexistent in recent years. If you wanted a flip phone, then you would have to purchase one through a pay per service like Tracfone or Virgin Mobile. Unfortunately, the Samsung Galaxy Folder 2 is only available in China, but it should roll out to other countries in the near future, reports XDA Developers.

The Samsung Galaxy Folder 2 comes with a 3.80-inch display with a resolution of 480 pixels by 800 pixels. It’s powered by the 1.4GHz quad-core Snapdragon 425 processor and it comes equipped with 2 GB of RAM. It has 16 GB of internal storage that can be used with a microSD card up to 12 GB. It has an 8 MP camera on the rear and 5 MP on the front.

The Samsung Galaxy Folder 2 runs on the Android 6.0 OS and is powered by a 1950 mAh removable battery.

According to Gadgets 360, “It measures 122.00 x 60.20 x 15.40 (height x width x thickness) and weighs 160.00 grams. The Samsung Galaxy Folder 2 is a single SIM (GSM). Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth, and 4G. Sensors on the phone include a Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, and Ambient light sensor.”

According to Android Authority, it’s not the only flip phone that Samsung is planning to release. The tech company teased the W2017 flip phone last year. Now the company is preparing to release the Samsung W2018 in China.

Unlike the Samsung Galaxy Folder 2’s matte metallic design, this one is just a basic black phone. It includes features like a 4.2-inch HD display, Snapdragon 821AB chipset, 4 GB of RAM, 64 GB of storage, and runs on the Android 6.0 Marshmallow OS. Other key features include a 2,300 mAh battery, a 12 MP camera, and a 5 MP sensor.

It has improved greatly over its predecessor, according to the report. The only difference between the two is the processor, as the W2017 phone had the Snapdragon 820. The W2018 is an updated version of its predecessor, since the two flip phones are similar in design and style. It hasn’t been officially confirmed by Samsung as of yet. The company should make an official announcement as to when it will come out and where.

It seems like the Samsung Galaxy Folder 2 launched last year, although it’s just coming out in China. People will have to wait for either the Galaxy Folder 2 or the W2018 to pop up in retailers and via mobile carriers.

What are your thoughts on Samsung’s new flip phones? Would you consider purchasing a flip phone once again? Would you ever give up your smartphone for either of these new flip phones? Sound off below in the comments section.

[Featured Image by Koichi Kamoshida/Getty Images]