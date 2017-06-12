JFK Visited Area 51, Saw Debris From Crashed Roswell UFO, ‘Unacknowledged’ Documentary Claims

A new documentary purports to show President John Kennedy’s “former pilot” saying that the former president had hinted to him that he was aware of the evidence that alien UFOs were visiting Earth.

President Kennedy’s alleged former pilot made the disclosure in the documentary Unacknowledged, which claims to expose decades of U.S. government cover-up of vital evidence that the Earth is being visited by aliens in UFOs. According to the documentary, JFK saw the alien UFO that crashed at Roswell, New Mexico, in 1947. He allegedly saw the debris during a visit to a top-secret United States Air Force (USAF) base.

The new film, directed by Michael Mazzola, features Dr. Steven Greer, a UFO investigator, conspiracy theorist, and disclosure advocate, presenting alleged evidence of alien UFO visitations to Earth and government conspiracy to hide the evidence from citizens, according to the Inquisitr. The documentary also features an alleged former pilot for JFK making the claim that the former president once told him that government has evidence of UFOs and ET phenomena. The former president allegedly saw physical evidence of intelligent extraterrestrial life when he visited a secret USAF base where the U.S. government was secretly storing the debris from a UFO spacecraft that allegedly crashed in July of 1947, at a spot near Roswell, New Mexico.

The unidentified man said he once had a conversation with JFK about a newspaper article that discussed UFO phenomena. He said JFK asked for his opinion about extraterrestrials (ETs) and UFOs, but when he threw the unexpected question back to the president, he responded, “I asked you first.”

He told JFK that he did not think that humans were the only intelligent life in the universe. The president, according to the “former pilot,” then admitted that he was aware of evidence of aliens and UFOs.

“You’re right young man,” the man claimed JFK said, “there is considerable knowledge as far as the being of UFOs and the ET phenomenon that we are aware of today.”

According to Greer, CIA documents reveal that JFK visited a secret USAF airbase where he saw the remains of the alien UFO spacecraft that allegedly crashed at Roswell, New Mexico, in July of 1947. He purportedly shared the highly classified information with the actress Marilyn Monroe who later threatened to reveal it to the world. Monroe allegedly made the threat because she was upset after JFK and his brother, Robert, ended their relationship with her.

According Greer, information obtained from a secret CIA memo created two days before Monroe was found dead, supposedly from a drug overdose, in her Brentwood, Los Angeles home, on August 5, 1962, showed that the CIA was aware of the alleged affair between Monroe and JFK and had been secretly monitoring Monroe’s phone calls due to fears that she could leak classified information she obtained accidentally from Kennedy.

The CIA allegedly learned while monitoring Monroe that Kennedy had told her that he visited a “secret air base” where he saw the physical evidence of aliens and UFOs. The agency murdered Monroe to stop her from disclosing highly classified UFO and ET evidence she obtained from Kennedy, according to the documentary Unacknowledged.

“We have a number of smoking gun documents, including a wiretap of Marilyn Monroe on the day before she died, which has never been declassified,” Greer said. “She was threatening to hold a press conference to tell the world what Jack Kennedy had told her during pillow talk about having seen debris from an extraterrestrial vehicle at what the document calls a ‘secret air base.'”

The “secret air base” that the alleged secret documents mentioned is believed to be the USAF Area 51 facility in Nevada. UFO conspiracy theorists believe that the U.S. government maintains secret storage facilities where remains of extraterrestrial vehicles recovered from the Roswell crash site, and other alleged UFO crash sites, are being kept. UFO researchers believe that government scientists and engineers have been working for several decades to reverse-engineer alien propulsion technology stored at Area 51. UFO researchers also claim that the design of modern stealth aircraft was inspired by extraterrestrial vehicles stored in secret hangars at Area 51.

UFO conspiracy theorists claim that JFK was assassinated on November 22, 1963, because he ordered the CIA to release highly classified UFO files to NASA. The CIA arranged to have Kennedy assassinated before the files could be released.

But a CIA spokesperson, Jonathan Liu, reportedly denied the claim that the CIA murdered Marilyn Monroe to prevent leakage of highly classified UFO and ET information.

“Such claims are baseless and do not merit serious consideration,” Liu said, according to the Express.

