Moto Z2 Specs, Design, Release Date And Everything We Know So Far

The Moto Z2 is yet another Android flagship this year that is set to compete with the Samsung Galaxy S8, OnePlus 5, Nokia 9 and Google Pixel 2. There are a lot of flagships to compete with, but Moto is not one to back out of a race. Recently, the Moto Z2 has been spotted on a benchmark website carrying the latest processor and operating system.

Moto Z2 Specs

The smartphone listed on Geekbench has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC and 4GB RAM, suggesting that Moto Z2 is serious in competing for the top Android spot. The other flagships right now have the same chip paired with more or less the same RAM, so it comes down to the user experience and the selling features of the Moto smartphone to lure customers in.

Further details that can be gleaned from the benchmark results include the single-core and multi-core test scores. At 1,879 and 6,503, Moto Z2’s scores are rather impressive.

According to GizmoChina, there may be another variant with a different amount of RAM. But it is unknown if this will be the case. There is, however, another Z2 model. If going by last year’s pattern, it will have better cameras, a larger battery and a ShatterShield display. The Z2 Play, made official earlier this month, turned out to be a mid-range device like its predecessor. So, it is highly likely that the Force variant this year will be an upgrade from the Z2.

Flagship smartphone Moto Z2, equipped with a Snapdragon SoC 835, tested in Geekbenchhttps://t.co/h1FxDnxaKo pic.twitter.com/GwgyBPA6dt — NewsWorld (@NewsWorld_co) June 8, 2017

The camera should also be better this time around. The Moto Z2 has been tipped to have lower megapixel count with larger pixels, making it a great shooter in low-light environments. Dual cameras are expected at the back, while the selfie cameras are a mystery.

Moto Z2 Design

Moto phones are easily distinguishable. While other mobile makers design their flagships as minimalist as possible, Moto seems to be not afraid to make a statement.

The Moto Z2 will be more or less the same. The large circular camera module at the back is still expected as the Z2 Play still has it. The same also goes for the Force model. Likewise, the chassis will still be metal all around.

The front will have a redesigned home button with the fingerprint scanner, which might be a disadvantage against other flagships sporting a bezel-less display. The back will then have a magnetic strip to accommodate Moto Mods, accessories that improve the smartphone experience. Examples of such are JBL Soundboost, Insta-Share Projector, True Zoom Camera and more.

Moto’s flagships should still have a slim build. Last year’s thickness made it possible for the snap on accessories to still feel comfortable despite the added chunk, so the Moto Z2 should maintain that. Unfortunately, this means that it will still not have room for the 3.5mm headphone jack.

Interestingly, the Moto Z2 Force renders obtained by AndroidAuthority sports the headphone jack. This year’s Play also has it, but the leaked photos of the Z2 so far do not have the presence of the controversial port.

Moto Z2 Release Date

Previous rumors state that the Moto Z2 and Z2 Force should have debuted by now. Last year, their predecessors were announced in early June and the Z Play followed in August. This time, though, the Z2 Play was released first.

Now, the most possible reveal date is in late June or July, noted TechRadar. If Moto switched the launch dates, however, the Moto Z2 and Z2 Force may not come until August. It is also unknown if the two phones are going to be exclusive to Verizon again, as is the case with their predecessors. If so, expect the unlocked versions to come a couple of months later.

[Featured Image by Mark Lennihan/AP Images]