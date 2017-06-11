Apple Merchandise Is Here And It’s Only For A Limited Time

Apple merchandise can be hard to find. The only way to find an Apple T-shirt is if you create your own or if you find a knockoff on places like Alibaba and eBay. However, did you know you could find Apple-branded stuff online and at WWDC? Well, Apple merchandise is finally here, and it’s only for a limited time. People who aren’t employees of Apple can finally get their hands on some Apple merchandise. Once a year at WWDC, the company’s conference for software developers, Apple has a special pop-up store that allows customers to purchase Apple merchandise.

According to the Business Insider, the store was hopping. There was a long line of people waiting outside the store during the first two days of this year’s WWDC. The array of merchandise includes T-shirts, sweatshirts, polos, jackets, vests, hats, and water bottles. You will look as if you work for Apple. Other types of merchandise include backpacks, screen cleaners, notebooks, and pens. The price ranges from $10 to $80. The screen cleaner costs $10 and basically looks like a screen cleaner with the Apple logo on it inside a plastic bag.

A lot of people were purchasing the screen cleaners over other types of merchandise. Some of the customers told the Business Insider that they wanted to keep them as souvenirs rather than use them. Most of the people bypassed the large variety of hats, which came in black, white, or gray. If you can’t afford the Apple Pen, then you would’ve liked the $10 Apple pens, which came in a choice of red or white.

There were plenty of clothing on sale for the Apple fanatics. Most of them featured the Apple logo, the WWDC 2017 logo, or funny coding phrases. There was even merchandise for babies and kids. However, the only hot items were the screen cleaners and the backpacks. The backpacks were already sold out within the first two days of the WWDC. Of course, the pop-up store took Apple Pay as a form of payment.

If you want something a little more extravagant, then you may want the Apple sneakers, reports Slate Magazine. They’re perfect for those who miss the retro vibe of the tech giant. Back in the 90s, the company created prototypes created a pair of white sneakers for the Apple employees. The sneakers featured a rainbow Apple logo, cushy tongues, and chunky soles. Back in 2007, the sneakers popped up on eBay and sold for $79. Another pair is back, but it’s not as affordable.

These shoes made an appearance at Heritage’s streetwear-themed sale on Sunday, June 2. The shoes were listed at the opening bid of $15,000 and are expected to sell for a staggering $30,000. Why so expensive, you ask? Writer Cleo Levin of Slate explains why.

“Why such a large anticipated haul? Because for certain collectors these Apple kicks, which a buyer for the auction house purchased at a garage sale in the San Francisco-Bay Area, are a holy grail—a hot sneaker collectible and a hot Apple nostalgia piece, all in one auction lot.”

“Apple has long notched huge resale prices for its products, even before its products were considered techie fetish items. By 1999, Apple I, the first desktop computer, was already a collector’s item, selling for $50,000 at auction.”

Other types of Apple-branded merchandise have sold out on eBay, including pens, sweatshirts, and hats. “Many of the items for resale were originally bought at the Apple Company Store, a brick-and-mortar outlet in Cupertino, California,” according to Slate. However, unlike the latest merchandise that sold at WWDC 2017, these were collectors’ items dating back from the ’80s and ’90s.

What are your thoughts on Apple’s merchandise? Would you ever wear an Apple-branded T-shirt or sneakers? Sound off below in the comments section.

[Featured image by George Frey/Getty Images]