Tesla Model 3 News: Elon Musk Outlines First Delivery Options As Clearest Pictures Of Production Model Emerge

The first official rollout of the consumer-ready version of the Tesla Model 3 is just a few weeks away, and sightings of the highly anticipated mass-market electric vehicle are at an all-time high. Just recently, a Tesla fan was able to snap multiple photos of a Model 3 prototype, and from what could be seen in the images, it appears that the vehicle is extremely close to being ready for mass-production. Apart from this, Tesla CEO Elon Musk has also provided a number of official details about the upcoming EV, including the available customization options for buyers who would be receiving the Model 3 this year.

According to a Forbes report, Tesla CEO Elon Musk has stated in the carmaker’s latest shareholders’ meeting that the progress of Model 3 deliveries is right on track. What’s rather interesting, however, was the fact that Musk declared that the Model 3 vehicles that would be delivered to customers this year would feature only the simplest variations of the EV. Nevertheless, the Tesla CEO has asserted that deliveries would indeed begin on July.

“We expect that the configurator to go live towards the end of next month when we deliver the first production Model 3. So yes, we are definitely on track to deliver the first production Model 3 next month. “We have kept the initial configurations for Model 3 very simple. This is critical to achieving a rapid production ramp. Big mistake we made with the X is way too much complexity right at the beginning…that was very foolish.”

As stated by Musk, the first production variants of the Model 3 would feature only a few customization options. While the EV would feature multiple options in the future, the ones that would be produced and delivered this year would be the simplest configurations of the vehicle.

“So initially, the Model 3 configurators, it’s kind of going to be like what color do you want and what size of wheels do you want. That’s basically going to be the configurator. There will just be a single motor to begin with and then we will have the dual motor config, if we are lucky, toward the end of this year or more likely early next.”

With the Model 3 set to begin deliveries within the next few weeks, Musk has also assured Tesla’s fans that the carmaker would be expanding its Supercharger network over the United States significantly. According to the CEO, the number of Superchargers in the world would be doubling within the next few years.

“We are also adding a lot more service centers in anticipation of Model 3 production. And this year, we will double the number of Tesla superchargers in the world. So double year-over-year. And I think next year, probably be at least 50 percent increase, maybe double again next year.”

The Model 3 is surely nearing its mass-production date, and from what could be determined by Musk’s statements and the increased sightings of the highly anticipated EV, it appears that Tesla’s latest green vehicle is indeed ready for the road. Just recently, a Teslarati report has shared a number of high-quality photos featuring a near-production variant of a silver Model 3 as it was charging at the Harris Ranch Supercharger station in California. Needless to say, the EV is quite a stunner, with numerous commenters commending the vehicle for its sleek looks and its formidable performance.

While the Model 3 would pretty much be Tesla’s most understated vehicle in its lineup, the upcoming EV is no joke on the streets. The Model 3’s acceleration, for one, is comparable to some of the United States’ most beloved muscle cars, and the 60 kWh battery pack in the base model is already capable of traveling 250 miles on a single charge. For an entry-level EV, such features are far beyond the industry standard.

