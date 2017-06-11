Nokia 9 Releasing Soon, Passes Through FCC Certification And Benchmark Websites

The Nokia flagship that everyone is waiting for is inching closer to its release. Nokia 9 recently passed through the U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC), revealing some of its details but nothing too important.

The document at least proves that Nokia 9, with the model number TA-1004, supports both CDMA and GSM bands, which means that it can work with all the major carriers in the U.S. It also reveals some minor technical information like Bluetooth and NFC support. Apart from those, there is no interesting detail that can be gleaned from the documents, reported GSMArena.

However, it is not like the Nokia 9 is under tight wraps. Its core specs are no secret at all, as revealed in a Geekbench listing. The benchmark results reveal that the flagship will be equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chip and 4GB RAM, AndroidHeadlines reported. This makes it competitive against the latest smartphones with the same processor such as the Galaxy S8 and the OnePlus 5. As Nokia is going full Android since its revival, the upcoming flagship will also sport the latest Android Nougat out of the box.

That is not the only time that it appeared on Geekbench. Just recently, what appears to be the Nokia 9 was listed again on the benchmark website. The device, codenamed “Unknown Heart,” has the same chip and OS but with 6GB of RAM. This suggests that there are at least two variants of Nokia 9 with two RAM options. It is unknown, however, if that is the only component that will be different.

Nokia 9 Design

Based on the leaks so far, the Nokia 9 will almost certainly have thinner bezels. This is also based on the trend this year, which sees the flagships having bezel-less displays. The home button is no longer welcome on the top brands, so there is a high chance that Nokia might ditch the physical home button as well.

New Phone With 8GB RAM Spotted on Geekbench, Could It Be The Nokia 9? https://t.co/mHvUR2X1Ap pic.twitter.com/hKDpI8T0Wq — Android Digest (@AndroidDigest) May 30, 2017

Tech Radar’s sources claim that Nokia 9 will have a 5.5-inch screen with QHD resolution (1440 x 2560 pixels), the standard for flagships. There are talks of an OLED display, which seems likely, and IP68 certification, which will make the phone water and dust resistant.

Another source describes the Nokia 9 with an all-metal build, suggesting that it might be like the Nokia 6 but with a premium look and feel. The leaked prototype does not tell much regarding its build due to the case. It confirms the locations of the other elements, like the 3.5mm headphone jack, dual-camera set-up, and the USB-C port.

Nokia 9 Camera

The Carl Zeiss camera at the back has been tipped to have 22-megapixel dual-lens, while the one at the front should have 12 megapixels. The dual cameras are almost confirmed except for the use of the second lens. Other flagships went for optical zoom or wide-angle lens, so it’s intriguing what the Nokia 9 will do to improve its shooting capabilities.

Nokia 9 Release Date

Nokia has yet to announce an event, but rumors point to a June, July or August release date. Passing through the FCC means that the Nokia 9 is set to arrive soon, so HMD Global might start teasing the flagship in the coming weeks. A July debut seems more likely at this point.

Once the Nokia 9 becomes official, the company is also expected to announce its pricing. Some rumors put it at around $700, only slightly cheaper than the Samsung Galaxy S8. It is understandable, though, as Nokia is not known to skimp on its materials. The high-end phone no doubt contains high-end parts, so that justifies the pricing. With an Android software, the company should not find it too hard to sell the phone this time as opposed to using Windows OS.

[Featured Image by Tinh tế Photo/Flickr Public Domain/Cropped and Resized]