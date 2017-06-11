Google Pixel 2 To Have Samsung Galaxy S8’s Infinity Display, Note 8’s Qualcomm Snapdragon 836

Android fans have another phone on their watch list: the Google Pixel 2. A follow-up to the rather successful smartphone, the next Pixel has the Samsung Galaxy S8 and the upcoming iPhone 8 to beat, and if we’re to believe the latest leaks, it is poised to be a serious contender against the top smartphone brands in looks and in specs.

Google Pixel 2 To Adopt The Galaxy S8’s Infinity Display

A Google Pixel 2 variant has been spotted on a benchmarking website, revealing its major specs. To quickly summarize, we’re looking at a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC and 4GB RAM combination plus a 12-megapixel camera out back and 7-megapixel camera at the front; both have 4K video recording. The specs are mostly in line with the rumors so far, but that’s not the main discovery here.

According to BGR, you can make out the aspect ratio given the resolution and the size of the screen. This means that the Google Pixel XL 2 has an aspect ratio of almost 2:1, which is about the same as the LG G6 and the Samsung Galaxy S8.

With that, we can surmise that Google is almost certainly going for a bezel-less look. As there is no physical home button on the original Pixel, its bezels will likely just be trimmed down. Here’s what it can look like based on a fan-made render.

“Google Pixel 2 Image Leaked” Oh dear.. that’s my concept. There's even my nickname under the date. Original https://t.co/rqOMRHTIXC pic.twitter.com/QXWizAyIZt — Benjamin Geskin (@VenyaGeskin1) June 8, 2017

It also looks like the Google Pixel 2 is to retain the dimensions of its predecessors. Although the GFXBench website shows a 2,560 x 1,312 resolution and 5.6 inches of screen, it did not add in the navigation bar. If you take that into account, the resolution amounts to 2,560 x 1,440 pixels and the screen might be at 5.7 inches, GSM Arena reported.

This hints that the Google Pixel XL 2 will almost be the same size as its predecessor despite having a bigger screen, thanks to smaller bezels. We can pretty much expect the other variants to be the same.

Pixel 2 Variant To Have New Qualcomm Processor?

The latest development in the mobile industry is that Qualcomm has a slightly improved chip that it is yet to be announced. The Snapdragon 835 SoC was just introduced by the Galaxy S8, but the Note 8 is already taking the next step by using a Snapdragon 836 processor instead, the Inquisitr reports.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 836 chip, which has an octa-core 2.5GHz processor, is a slightly improved version of SD835, which has 2.45GHz. It’s a very small boost in performance, but the Galaxy Note 8 will need every bit of power it can get.

Google Pixel XL 2 has been spotted at GFXBench – https://t.co/JXtfkACiZS pic.twitter.com/BBHLTHG2g6 — Rizwan (@rizwansh) June 10, 2017

The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 will be the device to introduce the new chip, but Google Pixel 2 will come a bit later packed with the refreshed version. As we have seen a Snapdragon 835 SoC in the benchmark result above and the ones preceding that, we might only get to see the refreshed version on one variant of the Android smartphone, more likely in the bigger model.

But it is also possible that the prototypes being tested at the time will be equipped with the newest chip later on. After all, there are still about four months before the expected debut of the three Google Pixel 2 variants, so some specs may change.

As of the moment, the Google Pixel 2 is looking great inside and out, based on the leaks and rumors floating around. With a dual-camera set-up and solid specs, there is not much the smartphone can do more to be another success. Waterproofing and longer battery life can be worked out and we hope Google does.

Google Pixel 2 might be the Android smartphone to beat this year, if only it can convince the Samsung-dominated market.

[Featured Image by Ramin Talaie/Getty Images]