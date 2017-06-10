Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Release Date As Early As August? Snapdragon 836 And Rear Fingerprint Scanner Confirmed

The Samsung Galaxy Note 8’s release date might be near as opposed to a popular rumor indicating a Q4 launch. If this is true, then we can expect to see a phablet with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 836 SoC and a fingerprint scanner at the back by August, according to the most recent rumors.

Galaxy Note 8 To Be World’s First Snapdragon 836 Device?

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 was believed to have the same processor as its cousin, the Galaxy S8, until now. The flagship phablet usually has the same chipset as the flagship smartphone, but it seems that the South Korean company is adding a bit more power to the Note brand this time.

A report from GSM Arena stated that the Samsung phablet will sport a Qualcomm Snapdragon 836 SoC, a refreshed version of Snapdragon 835 in the latest flagships today. The Note 8 will then be the first device to sport it with the LG V30 and Google Pixel 2 following in the next months.

The octa-core 2.5GHz Snapdragon 836 processor is an upgrade from the 835’s 2.45GHz. A 740MHz GPU is also onboard.

There Will Be A Fingerprint Scanner At The Back

To achieve that seamless look of the Galaxy S8’s Infinity Display, Samsung had to put the fingerprint scanner at the back. Apparently, the company first tried to embed the sensor in the screen to dismiss the need to put it at the rear. However, the tech did not mature in time for the release of the smartphone.

Many hoped that Samsung will finish the technology by the Galaxy Note 8’s release, but it’s looking like we won’t see it anytime this year.

“We made every effort to install a display-integrated fingerprint sensor on Galaxy Note 8, but we decided not to install it on this strategic phone,” the unnamed Samsung official said (via Tech Radar).

The official cited “technical limitations,” such as in security, as the reason why the tech is not ready yet. But Samsung has not given up on it, so we might see it on the following flagships, like the Galaxy S9. For now, we have to make do with a fingerprint scanner at the back of the Galaxy Note 8, which hopefully has a better location for the sensor.

Galaxy Note 8 Release Date Might Be In August

According to Korea Herald, new rumors abound state that the Galaxy Note 8 will be released in August instead of Q4. The latter was first rumored a while back and was due to another flagship allegedly releasing in Q3. Now, it seems that we can expect it as early as August, ahead of the iPhone 8’s unveiling in September.

This was corroborated by the Snapdragon 836 leak. The LG V30 and Google Pixel 2 are both expected in October this year. The report says that the Galaxy Note 8 will be the first device to introduce the upgraded chip, putting the release date of the phablet earlier than October. This negates the Q4 launch rumor and may be a hint that Samsung is planning to debut the flagship in the next few months.

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Specs Are Better This Time

With the news that the Note 8 will sport a Qualcomm Snapdragon 836 SoC, possibly paired with 6GB RAM, the phablet is already looking to be an even more capable device than previously thought. The rumored 4K display and a dual-camera set-up, as the Inquisitr reported, only add to its appeal and may be the specs to put the Samsung flagship at the top of the smartphone race.

[Featured Image by Kārlis Dambrāns/Flickr/Cropped and Resized/CC BY 2.0]