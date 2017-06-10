Here’s What iOS 11 Looks On The Bezel-less Display Of The iPhone 8

The iPhone 8 is certainly one of the most-awaited smartphones this year, even more than the iPhone 7S and 7S Plus. Expectations for the S upgrades are low while the 10th anniversary iPhone is expected to have the most exciting features and an all-new design. Previous leaks have shown us what the iPhone 8 could look like and now a set of renders show the smartphone running iOS 11.

iOS 11 Recently Unveiled With New Features

The recent reveal of the iOS 11 sparked the excitement of users as new features are set to arrive in their gadgets soon, including minor ones such as a Do Not Disturb While Driving mode and major ones like a redesigned Control Center, the Inquisitr previously reported. The software update is set to be released alongside the new iPhones, which will undoubtedly come out of the box with the new OS.

Among the devices that will support iOS 11 is the iPhone 8. With its expected bezel-less screen, how will the new operating system look? A new set of renders gives us exactly that. Until now, the renders and leaks are of an iPhone 8 without life, showing only a blank screen. The renders display the new interface and the new features on the OS.

New iPhone 8 report claims in-screen Touch ID, renders show bezel-less design w/ iOS 11 [Gallery] https://t.co/UZJY6Z3A3Q pic.twitter.com/rwoWQTcwqB — 9to5Mac  (@9to5mac) June 9, 2017

However, what is missing is the home button. Although the iPhone 8 will ditch a physical button, there still should be a virtual one that will allow the users to go directly into the home screen and will mark where the embedded Touch ID is. The renders do not leave space for it, so they are likely different from what the OS will look like in actual.

Furthermore, Tech Radar reported that Apple may instead insert permanent black bars on either side of the cut-out housing the dual selfie cameras, sensors, and the earpiece. Blacking out these portions will create a uniform look, making the cut-out less unsightly. In the iPhone 8 renders, the background of these areas is the same as the rest of the screen.

#iOS11 UI with #iPhone8 "Sensor Bar"

OLED deep blacks will help. What do you think? pic.twitter.com/HUbeZ27nI5 — Benjamin Geskin (@VenyaGeskin1) June 10, 2017

Nonetheless, the renders are simply an idea of what iOS 11 could look like on Apple’s first bezel-less device and are not a conclusive evidence. With all these leaks showing renders and prototypes, maybe we’ll get to see a working model in the coming months.

iPhone 8 Design Leaks Are Consistent

Fans have a few ideas of what the iPhone 8 interface may look like, but we don’t know yet which route Apple is taking. What fans can be sure of though, is the design. The leaks have been mostly consistent in this part as they describe an aluminum metal frame sandwiched between 2.5D glass panels at the front and back.

The dual cameras at the back should be placed vertically, rather than horizontally as in its cousin the iPhone 7 Plus. On the other side, the screen should take up most of the space up front, leaving no room for a physical home button and bezels.

I heard that iPhone 8 back will be special and unique alloy of glass and metal. pic.twitter.com/tbKfWfc2qj — Benjamin Geskin (@VenyaGeskin1) June 4, 2017

The location of the Touch ID seems to be on the front, under the screen. Past leaks argue that it will be placed at the back instead just like what Samsung did on the Galaxy S8, but a Foxconn insider revealed that Apple is not planning to do so, according to a previous report by the Inquisitr.

Apple has already started mass producing its new set of iPhones, Mac Rumors reported, so the design has been finalized at this point. We will only have to wait a few months before we see the Cupertino company’s concept of its 10th anniversary iPhone.

Based on the renders, including the one showcasing iOS 11, do you think Apple is on the right path?

[Featured Image by John Karakatsanis/Flickr/Cropped and Resized/CC BY-SA 2.0]