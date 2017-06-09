OnePlus 5 Specs, Price Leak Ahead Of June 20 Release Date, Borrows Design From iPhone 7 Plus

The OnePlus 5 is coming in a few weeks, yet mobile enthusiasts cannot wait further to learn of its details. Likewise, the company itself cannot wait to reveal its specs and design, most of which have already been made available ahead of the official reveal.

OnePlus 5 To Have Powerful Internal Specs

The phrase “flagship killer” has been attached numerous times to OnePlus’ flagships, and rightly so. Every device had been crafted to challenge the top contenders in the mobile industry. The upcoming smartphone will be not different – OnePlus 5 will adhere to the company’s standards, according to its leaked specs.

The Qualcomm Snapdagon 835 SoC is pretty much confirmed at this point as well as the 8GB RAM, which has been revealed by Amazon, 9to5 Google reported. The shopping website’s India location recently teased the phone to be coming to the country on June 22, and from the source code of the webpage, tipster Evan Blass discovered the following message:

“OnePlus 5 powered by 2.35GHz octa-core Snapdragon 835 processor and 8GB of RAM will release on 22 June 2017 as an exclusive at Amazon.in.”

Now we know from a source like Amazon that the OnePlus 5 is going to be yet another flagship killer, as if we did not expect that already. Still, it’s nice to be affirmed.

OnePlus 5’s Design Copies The IPhone 7 Plus’

Because OnePlus does not seem to be making much effort in concealing information about the OnePlus 5, another confirmation comes to us: the position of the dual cameras. We already know that the flagship is housing a dual-camera set-up, but with the heap of leaks contradicting each other, it was difficult to believe which design is coming.

OnePlus solves that dilemma for us and releases a photo of the OnePlus 5’s rear in its official Twitter account, confirming the dual-camera and its arrangement. It looks like the set-up is placed horizontally on the top-left corner, rather than in the middle or vertically as what the previous leaks have suggested.

The image also confirms that the antenna bands have refreshed design, kind of like in the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus. The dual cameras’ location and position are also borrowed from the Plus variant, hence why fans are calling the OnePlus 5 an iPhone 7 Plus clone.

OnePlus 5 Price To Be Slightly Higher This Time

One of the reasons why OnePlus smartphones are dubbed flagship killers is its price. A high-specced phone that can challenge Samsung Galaxy and iPhone flagships is noteworthy, but what makes it incredible is that it has the price of a mid-range device.

This year, OnePlus has to increase its pricing on its flagship. With the increased interest on the OnePlus 5 compared to its predecessors, the company has made sure to use quality materials that will hold the attention of its ever-growing horde of fans, which is why the price has to increase.

We’re probably seeing a $550 price tag instead of the usual $440, coming from a contest mechanics in Europe as reported by Tech Times. A music festival in Finland is holding a contest, in which the total cost of prizes is €948, including two three-day VIP tickets and a OnePlus 5.

One ticket reportedly costs €199 each, so subtracting two of those from the total, we get €550 for the OnePlus 5. In the U.S., it’s likely to be priced around $550 as well because the OnePlus 3T was priced $439 and €439 in its respective countries.

OnePlus 5 Release Date Coming In Over A Week

There are a few nights left until the official unveiling of the OnePlus 5, when we will finally see the rest of its rear design and the front side of the device, which is probably meant as a surprise. If so, then we should hope it’s going to be a pleasant one. A bezel-less display is only fitting especially with the trend in smartphones nowadays.

The OnePlus 5 launch event will also reveal other details about the phone, such as the inclusion of the 3.5mm headphone jack, storage options, color options, and the screen material. Look out for the event on June 20 at 12:00 p.m. EDT.

Are you going to buy the OnePlus 5 even with the higher price?

[Featured Image by OnePlus/Twitter]