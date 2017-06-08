UFO Sightings: Circling Object Found Near UK’s Top ‘Alien Hot Spot’ — Has The Warminster Thing Returned?s

UFO sightings have been reported over the skies of Warminster since the 1960’s, giving rise to the legend of “The Warminster Thing.” As such, this England town has become one of the world’s most popular alien hot spots, with many strange incidents being reported there on a regular basis.

For decades, people have reported strange thundering noises, cars malfunctioning, and birds being killed not long after having witnessed mysterious balls of light in the skies of Warminster. And in the last few years, reports of UFO sightings and crop circles have continued to come out of the woodwork.

A resident from From recently released new footage of another UFO sighting near Warminster, showing a streak of light circling above Cley Hill, which is just a couple of miles from the UFO hot spot town.

“I took this video from my house in Frome,” said the resident.

“It was over the Cley Hill area I think, which is always a hotspot for UFOs.”

While there have been many UFO sightings over and near Warminster that can’t be explained over the years, this recent incident is not one of them.

Steve Wills, a UFO researcher and investigator based in Warminster, told Somerset Live that the strange light was created by a stunt plane that belongs to acrobatics group AeroSparx.

“I think there is an explanation for this. It’s a local stunt pilot called Tim Dews who flies over the Longleat area and other parts of Warminster using pyrotechnics while doing loop the loops and barrel rolls,” he explained.

“It looks very odd to the uninitiated. The truth is out there just not this time.”

While Wills concedes that this particular incident had nothing to do with aliens, he is not altogether dismissing the possibility that alien spacecraft have been visiting the UFO hot spot for decades. In fact, he explains, there have been “too many UFO sightings over Cley Hill and in From that can be explained.”

“I have investigated UFO sightings previously within that area and have uncovered a number of cases and sightings that don’t have a rational explanation.”

As reported by Express UK, AeroSparx confirmed that they were the ones responsible for the strange object in the video, explaining that the object in question was an aircraft called The Grob.

“The Grob is unique amongst air show types, as it has a special clearance to fly at night,” said AeroSparx.

“Pyrotechnics are quite unique and special in the half-light of twilight, but at night they really come alive and you can truly appreciate their majestic nature.”

UFO Sightings: The Legend of the Warminster Thing

On March 17, 1977, a large red “disc” was spotted in the skies of Frome, just five miles northwest of Warminster, at 9:57 p.m. Reports involving an object that had the same description as the red disc was also reported from Tetbury and Gunnersbury.

On October 30, 1965, student Alan Ward of Manor Gardens reported having seen a strange-looking object in the sky, between Norridge Wood and Cley Hill.

“It turned and flew back again through the sky. It was like a fried egg – a white disc with a golden dome.”

On June 17, 1972, a large orange light was spotted in the sky above Cley Hill, with witnesses saying that it dropped down and rose upwards three times, giving the impression that it was attempting to land.

In 1975, UFO researcher Gary Lanham went with friends to Cley Hill, Warminster to investigate the UFO phenomenon in the area.

“By about 10.30pm the temperature had dropped, so we prepared some soup while looking out over the Wiltshire landscape, towards Frome, still partially illuminated by the rays of the setting sun.” “As darkness settled, I watched the occasional aircraft moving overhead and in the distance the eerie intermittent light flashes from a distant train. On an impulse I turned around, facing east, and saw a large blue coloured light that appeared to ‘blink on’ just hanging in the sky.” “I shouted out to the others and we watched as it shot off across the sky, disappearing from our view behind a hill. Within seconds or so, the same or identical light ‘blinked on’ again, exactly in the same area of sky where we had first seen it.” “This sequence of actions was repeated at five second intervals, before it performed an amazing maneuver.”

