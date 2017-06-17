Progressive Tim Canova Will Run Against Disgraced Former DNC Head Debbie Wasserman Schultz In 2018

“We will take no PAC money,” Tim Canova stated in announcing his campaign. Tim Canova challenges former-DNC chair Debbie Wasserman Schultz for what has long been her seat representing Florida’s 23rd congressional district in the U.S. House of Representatives. Wasserman Schultz is the congresswoman who resigned from her position leading the Democratic Party just as the Democratic National Convention was getting started last summer.

The congresswoman was booed at her own state’s delegation breakfast during the convention, according to The Hill, after WikiLeaks released emails that showed that Wasserman Schultz and other members of the DNC were running what some have called an unfair primary that favored Hillary Clinton over Bernie Sanders. DWS, as she is referred to on social media, is even a named defendant in a class action lawsuit alleging that voters were defrauded during the 2016 presidential Democratic primary election. Still, DWS won her primary election and the general election and maintains her congressional seat.

Wasserman Schultz beat Canova by just 6,775 votes in the 2016 primary election, according to Consumer Affairs. Canova feels 2018 will be the year that Wasserman Schultz is dethroned.

Tonight I announced my 2018 candidacy v. @DWStweets. We will take no PAC money. Donate here: https://t.co/PTbjGVWd2W https://t.co/FLkpBiycf0 — Tim Canova (@Tim_Canova) June 16, 2017

After Sen. Diane Feinstein suggested that there may be a need for an investigation to see if former Attorney General Loretta Lynch protected Clinton from a more critical FBI investigation during the 2016 primaries, Tim Canova tweeted that we cannot rebuild on a “foundation of lies,” and that both parties’ alleged corruption should be investigated.

Sen. Diane Feinstein is right: did Lynch protect Hillary? Need inquiries into both parties' corruption, cannot rebuild on foundation of lies https://t.co/eMJkgnn16Z — Tim Canova (@Tim_Canova) June 12, 2017

In September 2016, having lost the primary against Wasserman Schultz, Canova filed paperwork with the Federal Election Commission in case he chose to run against her in 2018, Miami Herald reported. He raised over $3.8 million without a super-PAC during the previous campaign against Wasserman Schultz, indicating, according to pundits in Florida, that he is a “serious candidate.”

#ThrowbackThursday On picket line last year with @NationalNurses United friends & supporters marching for dignity & justice. @RoseAnnDeMoro pic.twitter.com/AMoizqzrle — Tim Canova (@Tim_Canova) June 8, 2017

@browardpolitics Report on this Tony Man. @DWStweets won't face her own constituents, closes her own town hall, hides behind closed doors. pic.twitter.com/YI0GpT1uYv — Tim Canova (@Tim_Canova) May 16, 2017

Canova has been busy with activism since losing the primary election to Debbie Wasserman Schultz. The two future candidates for Wasserman Schultz’s current position are on polar opposite sides of the Democratic spectrum, according to news reports. Canova supports a ban on fracking and has actively protested the 515-mile Sabal Trail Pipeline which he says is a danger to the Upper Floridan Aquifers, the state’s largest source of drinking water. Miami New Times reported that this pipeline never got the attention that the Dakota Access Pipeline received, the Sabal Trail faced “a steady stream of opposition” since its 2013 approval.

Canova has spoken out against other dangers to drinking water, including “toxic algae tides,” which he says is “caused by fertilizer runoff from Big Agribusinesses.” Canova opposed the TPP, Wasserman Schultz voted to fast-track it. Canova supports medical marijuana at a time when Wasserman Schultz vehemently opposed it.

Watch the full 2016 debate between Tim Canova and Debbie Wasserman Schultz and then let us know in the comments below if you think that 2018 will be the year DWS actually loses her seat.

[Featured Image by Wilfredo Lee/AP Images]