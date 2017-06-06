iPhone: New ‘Do Not Disturb’ Feature Blocks Incoming Texts While Driving

Apple is serious about texting while driving. The company has finally implemented a feature that will allow your iPhone to block texts while you’re driving. This is a great step for driver safety, and a major step for smartphone technology. There hasn’t really been a safety measure implemented when it comes to preventing texting while driving. There have been apps and other forms of software over the years, but nothing quite like Apple’s new feature.

However, this compelling new feature is only available on iOS 11. That’s a good sign that iPhones will gradually soon block texting while driving. This is wonderful news for the teenagers and young adults who own one. This new car safety feature won’t roll out until later this year, reports the Sun. Apple’s iPhones will start blocking text message and incoming notifications while you’re driving thanks to the newly upgraded software.

The latest iOS 11 will come with a “Do Not Disturb While Driving” mode that allows you to hide incoming notifications while you’re on the road. The software is used via Bluetooth or Wi-Fi. When activated, it will determine how fast you are driving. If you attempt to swipe your screen while your vehicle is in motion, a blank screen will pop up. After you use the feature once, your iPhone will suggest that you use it every time you get behind the wheel.

You can bypass this notice if you’re the passenger of a moving train or bus. It’s unclear how this will work if you’re the passenger inside a vehicle. This feature will automatically respond to text messages with an automated message saying that you’re currently driving. Though you can choose which contacts can send an “urgent” response to display their text message, so that you can see it right away.

This latest move comes after Apple wants to make iPhone safer to use when driving. It’s also an ideal option when the driver can’t access Apple CarPlay. Other users can use the app while using Apple CarPlay in vehicles that come equipped with this feature.

Apple CarPlay allows drivers to hear and respond to text messages and incoming notifications using voice commands while driving. It also allows them to use the iPhone’s other features in a safe manner. It’s been made available in several automobile manufacturers, including BMW, Chrysler, General Motors, and Honda. It works through one’s touch screen inside the car.

Apple’s senior vice president of software engineering, Craig Federighi, made the announcement about the “Do Not Disturb While Driving” feature at the 2017 Worldwide Developers Conference in San Jose.

“It’s all about keeping your eyes on the road. When you are driving you don’t need to be responding to these kind of messages. We think this is going to be a real important step in safety in the car.”

Users will be able to use some features on the iPhone. For example, they can use Apple Maps while driving, though they will not be able to input other destinations while driving. They can also use other navigational apps such as Google Maps, reports CNN. But, they may have some difficulty while using the map while driving.

This isn’t the only feature that’s coming to iOS 11. Apple also updates its Maps feature with lane guidance, which alerts drivers about what lane they should use in case of exiting major highways and motorways. The tech giant also added the Mall and Airport maps to the app so that users can locate their gate or a restaurant.

Nissan has attempted to create a feature similar to Apple’s. The company tried to solve the problem of texting and driving by developing a safe box that’s installed inside the arm rest. This is a built-in box inside the car that would block radio transmissions that would attempt to reach the iPhone. The company is also currently developing other technology that would prevent texting while driving, such as linking the driver seat to a smartphone.

[Featured Image by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images]