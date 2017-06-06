Steven Greer: Hillary Clinton Is Aware Aliens Exist And Would Likely Have Championed Disclosure As President

Dr. Steven Greer, a prominent UFO researcher and ET conspiracy theorist, has reportedly said that Hillary Clinton knows that aliens exist and would likely have tried to reveal the truth about alleged alien UFO visitations to Earth if she had won the 2016 general election.

Greer, the man behind the new UFO disclosure documentary Unacknowledged, which debuted on multiple digital platforms on May 9 and rose quickly to the digital documentary top spot, according to the Hollywood Reporter, is a prominent member of the UFO disclosure movement.

Members of the disclosure movement have been working in recent years to force world governments to lift an alleged decades-old “truth embargo” on information about UFOs and aliens visiting Earth.

“There’s no question in my mind that Hillary Clinton is aware of the issue [of aliens and UFOs],” Greer said, according to the Hollywood Reporter. “Her campaign chairperson John Podesta came out in favor of disclosure and said that the government should come forward with this information. And he remained a disclosure advocate all the way through the campaign.”

Greer’s belief, according to the Express, that Hillary Clinton and some top government officials know about ET visitors and that she would likely have revealed classified information about UFOs and aliens visiting Earth if she had become the president reflects concerns among members of the UFO disclosure movement that Clinton’s unexpected loss at the 2016 general election dealt a big blow to their hopes of imminent UFO disclosure.

Members of the UFO disclosure movement felt disappointed when Clinton lost the general election because they believed that Donald Trump’s election victory represented a major setback to their campaign to force governments to lift the alleged “truth embargo” on information about aliens visiting Earth. Many disclosure advocates pointed out that Trump never showed an interest or talked about UFO and ET matters during his campaign.

Hillary Clinton, for her part, made the issue of UFO and ET disclosure a subject of her campaign under the influence of her campaign manager John Podesta, who is known in UFO and ET disclosure circles as a disclosure advocate.

Hillary Clinton first broached the subject of alien and UFO disclosure in December of 2015, during her presidential campaign. In an interview with the Conway Daily Sun, Clinton promised that if she was elected president of the United States, she would support ongoing efforts by members of the UFO disclosure movement to “get to the bottom” of what the U.S. government knows about alien UFOs allegedly visiting Earth.

She told the Conway Daily Sun that she believed aliens in UFOs might have visited the Earth in the past. Clinton said that as president, she would set up a task force to investigate Area 51, the infamous secret USAF base where UFO enthusiasts claim that the U.S. government maintains storage facilities for alien UFOs recovered from crash sites, such as the site near Roswell, New Mexico, where an extraterrestrial spacecraft allegedly crashed in July of 1947.

“I think we may have been (visited already). We don’t know for sure.”

Hillary Clinton championed UFO disclosure, doc filmmakers say https://t.co/TkgQQuNtwb pic.twitter.com/cEAlfKEV7t — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) May 31, 2017

Some UFO researchers and disclosure advocates claim that U.S. government scientists and engineers have been working in the past few decades to reverse-engineer advanced alien technology stored in climate-controlled facilities in Area 51.

Clinton’s campaign promise to “get to the bottom” of the UFO and ET question had buoyed hopes that the U.S. government would take a major step toward UFO disclosure in 2016/2017.

Clinton’s campaign manager, John Podesta, who had served as the chief of staff to former President Bill Clinton, affirmed Clinton’s UFO disclosure campaign promise on several occasions. During a campaign stop in Las Vegas in February of 2016, Podesta confirmed in an interview with KLAS 8 News that he had secured Clinton’s commitment on the issue of UFO disclosure and that she would fulfill her promise if she became U.S. president.

Aliens may have visited: Shock Hillary Clinton claim as she vows to open 'UFO cover up' https://t.co/ZYOBIgQylv — [keshuvko] (@keshuvko) January 28, 2017

Hopes that Clinton would fulfill her promise to address UFO disclosure issues were high due to the previous involvement of Clinton and her husband, former President Bill Clinton, in efforts to release classified UFO files. Billionaire Laurance Rockefeller, under the so-called “Rockefeller initiative,” had arranged a meeting with President Clinton in 1995 at his ranch in Wyoming to discuss the release of all classified UFO files.

Former President Bill Clinton admitted in 2007 that he had come under pressure to release classified UFO files through freedom of information (FOI) requests he received during his tenure as president.

Interestingly, Clinton admitted in 2014, during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, that he would not be surprised if Earth has been visited by aliens in the past. But he claimed that during his tenure as president, he investigated Area 51 and found no evidence of the existence of crashed alien technology being stored at the secret USAF base.

[Featured Image by Drew Angerer/Getty Images]