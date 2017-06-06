CIA Murdered Marilyn Monroe To Stop Her From Disclosing That JFK Saw Roswell UFO, Documentary Claims

A new documentary titled Unacknowledged features UFO investigator and ET conspiracy theorist Dr. Steven Greer pushing the bizarre claim that Marilyn Monroe was murdered by the CIA after she threatened to leak top-secret information she obtained from her lover, President John F. Kennedy, about the alien UFO that allegedly crashed at a ranch near Roswell, New Mexico, in July of 1947.

Unacknowledged claims that Monroe was having affairs with both JFK and his brother Robert Kennedy. She was murdered in a CIA-orchestrated plot after she threatened to revenge against JFK and Robert for breaking up with her. She threatened to expose the U.S. government cover-up of information about aliens and extraterrestrial visitors to Earth.

The evidence that supports the bizarre conspiracy theory, according to Greer, comes from a top-secret CIA memo produced two days before Monroe died that reveals Monroe’s phone was wiretapped and that the agency knew that Monroe was planning to reveal that JFK visited a “secret air base” where he saw the remains of the UFO that allegedly crashed at Roswell.

But a CIA spokesperson, Jonathan Liu, has reportedly denied the claims contained in the alleged top-secret CIA memo.

“Such claims are baseless and do not merit serious consideration,” the CIA spokesperson said, according to the Express.

However, the spokesperson refused to comment further when asked why the CIA has not made any effort to stop Greer from making false allegations of murder against the agency.

In the film directed by Michael Mazzola, Greer claimed that Monroe did not die from a drug overdose; instead, she was murdered after she threatened to reveal secrets about UFOs and aliens that she obtained from JFK.

However, some skeptics have accused the producers of Unacknowledged of exploiting the fact that more than 50 years after Monroe was found dead in her 12305 Fifth Helena Drive home in Los Angeles, controversy continues to swirl around the cause of her death. The controversy persists in conspiracy theory circles although the Los Angeles County coroner’s office had ruled Monroe’s death a “probable suicide.” Accidental overdose was ruled out after it was found that she had ingested a huge amount of barbiturates.

Conspiracy theory claims that Monroe did not commit suicide but was murdered became very popular in the 1970s. Most conspiracy theories about her death involved President John F. Kennedy and his brother Robert, who allegedly had separate affairs with Monroe.

The persistence of the rumors in the media during the 1970s and early 1980s forced the office of the Los Angeles County District Attorney to review the case in 1982, looking at the possibility of opening a criminal investigation. But the investigators found no credible evidence to support any of the popular theories that Monroe was murdered.

However, in his new documentary, Unacknowledged, UFOlogist and ET conspiracy theorist Dr. Steven Greer, founder of the Center for Study of Extraterrestrial Intelligence, claims that evidence obtained from top-secret CIA documents suggests that JFK had shared highly classified information about the alleged Roswell UFO incident with Monroe. The CIA was aware and concerned about the relationship between Monroe and JFK. The agency allegedly feared that Kennedy could accidentally or deliberately leak sensitive information to Monroe, who was known to have been struggling with substance abuse and mental health issues. The agency, therefore, began wiretapping Monroe’s phone calls to monitor her conversations.

Greer claimed to have obtained a top-secret memo allegedly produced by the CIA two days before Monroe died and a transcript of a phone call between Monroe and the journalist Dorothy Kilgallen, which included references to a wiretapped phone call between Monroe and Robert Kennedy.

The memo allegedly suggested that JFK had told Monroe that he visited a secret air base where evidence of intelligent extraterrestrial life was preserved. This, according to Greer, was a reference to the alleged remains of a UFO spacecraft recovered from a crash site near Roswell, New Mexico, in July of 1947.

Monroe was reportedly very upset that the Kennedys broke up with her. She threatened to retaliate by holding a press conference to reveal the “secrets” about President Kennedy’s visit to a “secret air base” to inspect “things from outer space.”

“We have a number of smoking gun documents, including a wiretap of Marilyn Monroe on the day before she died, which has never been declassified,” Greer said. “She was threatening to hold a press conference to tell the world what Jack Kennedy had told her during pillow talk about having seen debris from an extraterrestrial vehicle at what the document calls a ‘secret air base.'”

“One such secret mentions the visit of the President at a secret air base, with the purpose of inspecting things from outer space.”

Greer alleged that Monroe was murdered because she threatened to disclose top-secret UFO and ET information.

“It’s a tragic situation because she was an actress, she didn’t understand the national security state and the viciousness of those who want to keep these kind of secrets,” Greer concluded.

Greer is a prominent member of the UFO and alien disclosure community. Members of the disclosure movement believe that the U.S. government is colluding with the governments of leading technological nations to enforce a global UFO and ET “truth embargo.” The alleged truth embargo is designed to keep vital information about UFO visitations and alien contact with Earth as a secret.

UFO disclosure advocates, including Greer, believe that a major reason why the U.S. government placed an inflexible embargo on disclosure of the truth about aliens and UFOs is that the government is benefiting secretly from access to advanced technology provided by intelligent extraterrestrial species. One of the most advanced technologies that aliens have allegedly revealed to the U.S. government is the so-called “Free Energy” technology. But powerful interests in the fossil fuel industry are suppressing the revolutionary technology.

