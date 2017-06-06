Amazon Prime Video Finally Confirmed For Apple TV, Arriving Later This Year

Apple kicked off its Worldwide Developer Conference on Monday with a slew of announcements about new software and hardware products. However, perhaps one of its more interesting announcements is a new partnership with rival Amazon as the two tech giants confirm that Amazon’s Prime Video streaming service is finally heading to the Apple TV.

According to Digital Spy, Apple CEO Tim Cook took to the stage at its Worldwide Developer Conference to confirm that it had struck a deal with Amazon to bring their Prime Video streaming service to the Apple TV, “later this year.”

That’s before Amazon itself confirmed the news.

“You asked (a lot). We listened. Amazon Prime Video is coming to the TV App and all Apple TVs this year,” the company said on Twitter, confirming that Amazon Prime Video will also integrate with Apple’s TV app on the streaming device.

Amazon Prime Video has been notably absent on the Apple TV since its launch, especially considering the presence of its main competitor, Netflix. Back in 2015, Amazon went as far as to stop selling the Apple TV, along with several other streaming devices, citing the reason that their Amazon Prime Video wasn’t available on the platform, which would ultimately confuse consumers.

Amazon Prime video will come to Apple’s TV app and all AppleTVs https://t.co/06s11UWXcT #WWDC2017 pic.twitter.com/G0aCy1OOtX — TechCrunch (@TechCrunch) June 5, 2017

However, at the time, it was widely assumed that Amazon had made the decision to stop selling its competitors’ streaming products in order to bolster sales of its Fire TV products, which offer similar capabilities to the Apple TV.

That said, according to TechCrunch, it was first reported last month that the two companies were in talks to finally bring the streaming service to the Apple TV. Exactly how the two companies came to an agreement is yet to be confirmed, however, it’s understood that as part of the deal, Amazon will again begin selling the Apple TV on its store.

Both Apple and Amazon stopped short of confirming exactly when Prime Video will arrive on Apple TV, with the two companies simply stating that it expects to be later this year before Apple TV users will be able to watch Amazon Prime Video.

The arrival of Amazon Prime Video later this year will introduce Apple TV users to Amazon’s growing library of original programming, which includes hits like Transparent, American Gods, Catastrophe and The Grand Tour, the new motoring show launched last year by Amazon, starring former Top Gear hosts Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond, and James May.

Amazon has certainly been keen to bolster its lineup of original programming in recent years, especially in the face of tough competition from Netflix and it’s critically acclaimed lineup, which includes hits like Stranger Things and House of Cards.

Amazon Prime Video comes to Apple TV at long last #wwdc2017 https://t.co/yIxgPjhZpQ pic.twitter.com/njrxEZolT0 — TNW (@TheNextWeb) June 5, 2017

Elsewhere at the 2017 WWDC in San Jose, California, Apple confirmed a range of new operating systems for its devices. Perhaps the most prominent of those updates is iOS 11, which will arrive on iPhone and iPad devices later this year, bringing with it some major design overhauls and new functionality for users of Apple’s mobile devices.

iOS 11 will be coupled with a fresh update to the company’s smartwatch software. watchOS 4 will arrive alongside iOS 11 later this year, with Apple CEO Tim Cook confirming it will finally introduce some new faces to its best-selling smartwatch, including new character faces in the form of Toy Story’s Woody, Buzz Lightyear, and Jessie.

iOS 11's photo app will make better use of AI https://t.co/bdkWFjsbaA pic.twitter.com/R1MjMH7XEz — Engadget (@engadget) June 6, 2017

Amazon Prime Video is expected to be available on Apple TV later this year, along with the releases of iOS 11 and watchOS 4.

[Featured Image by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images]