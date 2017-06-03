Google Pixel 2 To Adopt Samsung Galaxy S8’s Curved OLED Display

Google Pixel 2 is taking the Galaxy S8’s approach to screens, as the next set of the search engine company’s smartphones are reported to be adopting the curved OLED screens of Samsung’s current flagships. But will it be as attractive as the S8 and S8 Plus?

Google Pixel 2 To Also Have Infinity Display?

Samsung’s Galaxy S8 impressed the world with its bezel-less display enhanced by the beautiful curves of the screen. It will be hard for other smartphones to top that, thus Google appears to be planning to just do what the South Korean giant did, Forbes reports. Although smartphones resisted installing 3D screens for quite some time after Samsung introduced the feature, it has now become the norm in flagships.

The render below from a Weibo user show what the Google Pixel 2 could look like with its own version of the Galaxy S8’s Infinity Display. If the leak is legit, we can expect the upcoming smartphone to have less pronounced curves and a boxier appearance compared to Samsung’s flagship.

Still, it looks better than the current Pixel, which still has huge bezels. We still haven’t determined the advantage of curved screens in day-to-day use, but you have to admit they do look amazing. And looks are certainly a big factor in choosing a phone.

Google Pixel 2 render leaked with dual rear camera and fingerprint scanner – https://t.co/JJsQ7jsBEn pic.twitter.com/Hzc4jL57G5 — Apkbox (@Apkbox_in) April 29, 2017

Dual Cameras For Google Pixel 2 Heavily Rumored

It would be no surprise if Google opts for a dual-camera set-up this time around, as the render above is also suggesting. The first Pixel phones are spectacular in photography, even besting other flagships at that time. But the tech company is still set on improving the camera department, and the way to do that is to place dual cameras at the back like what everybody else is doing, including OnePlus 5.

OnePlus 5 design to beat the Galaxy S8 in key area, CEO says https://t.co/b8zI3AdpYW pic.twitter.com/U4oDOXLOJI — TechnoBuffalo (@TechnoBuffalo) June 2, 2017

We don’t know yet if all three Google Pixel 2 smartphones are going to have this feature, but it is almost confirmed at this point that at least one variant will have dual cameras. The company could do what Apple did – having the feature available only on the bigger phone. This strategy is also somewhat similar to Samsung’s, which is also rumored to release the Note 8 with the set-up while its Galaxy S8 cousins only have single cameras.

Google Pixel 2 Specs To Challenge The Top Smartphones

When it comes to looks and camera capability, Google Pixel 2 is already a contender. But in smartphones, the inside is what matters most, and in that area, the upcoming flagship is also poised to be a serious challenger.

With a rumored Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 in all three variants of the Pixel 2, Google’s smartphones will not fall behind Galaxy S8 or the OnePlus 5 in terms of performance. Mobi Picker also reported of a prototype of one version, Taimen – the largest one, outscoring Samsung’s flagship in benchmark scores. This spells great things ahead for the Pixel 2, and we’re excited to see how it will awe consumers.

Google Should Fix Pixel’s Weaknesses First

However, the Pixel is not without glaring flaws. Aside from the sad truth about buyers still not getting their hands on the Google smartphone, the current selection only includes two storage options: 32GB and 128GB as Inquisitr previously reported. Pixel 2 should offer more options to challenge the Galaxy S8, which has expandable memory.

The 13-hour battery life of Google Pixel on continuous video playback is also not appealing for a powerful smartphone. The same battery life on the Pixel 2 may be okay to some, but it will lose to Samsung in that aspect. The Galaxy S8 can go up to 16 hours (18 hours on the S8 Plus) on the same test performed on the Pixel, making for a considerable three-hour difference.

If Google is able to fix these problems (and at the same time, not introduce other issues), then we’re in for a real treat. Google Pixel 2’s three variants – Muskie, Walleye, and Taimen – are speculated to be revealed as early as August to as late as October. Stay tuned with us for updates on the official release date.

[Featured Image by Ramin Talaie/Getty Images]