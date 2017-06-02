Subaru Releases Two New Performance Models & Wants To Set A New Nürburgring Lap Record [Video]

Subaru will be releasing two new performance models on June 8, 2017. The first performance variant is the WRX STI type RA or ‘Ring Attempt edition, and the second will be a high-performance BRZ. As yet, it is unclear if it the second performance model will be the BRZ STI, or Subaru Tecnica International, which Subaru teased on social media recently.

The first Subaru WRX RA made its appearance in 1993, and featured more aggressive handling and was a far lighter model than the standard model. The new Type RA will add a carbon fiber wing and roof, more suspension parts, and a number of engine upgrades. The base model for the new WRX RA will be the 2018 WRX STI.

The details of the new BRZ model are sketchy at best. According to Express and Star the BRZ model and the Toyota GT86 have a lot in common.

“Ever since the Subaru BRZ – and Toyota GT86 with which it shares an engine and chassis – were launched in 2012, car enthusiasts have urged the respective companies to add more power. The standard cars produce 197bhp from a 2.0-litre Subaru-derived engine, with both brands continually resisting calls for a boost in performance. However, in April, Toyota revealed that it wanted to expand its new Gazoo Racing Masters of Nurburgring (GRMN) performance division.” https://twitter.com/subaru_usa/status/870312616652144644

In the past, improvements to the BRZ included the Performance Pack which focused on improving the car’s handling, and ignored fine-tuning the gas engine. It is likely that the BRZ model will also feature the same wing as the one of the Type RA, and the suspension will probably be better at handling the track.

Will Subaru Set Fastest Four-Door Sedan Lap Time?

ICYMI: The WRX STI Type RA NBR Special. The car will attempt to set a new lap record for a four-door sedan at Nürburgring later this summer. pic.twitter.com/QThpnweK10 — Subaru (@subaru_usa) June 1, 2017

At the moment, Subaru has created quite a stir by trying to set the record for the faster four-door sedan in the world. Subaru will be taking their souped-up Type RA to the Nürburgring. The WRX STI Type RA NBR Special is a “flipping racecar without stickers” according to Top Gear.

The car has been pimped out with red detailing on the grille, a mean-looking rear-wing and extra bonnet vents. According to Car Throttle the modifications should enable it to achieve faster top speeds.

“By the looks of it, the rear wing has a drag-reduction function for faster top speeds, which should help the car on its way to an eye-opening lap time or two. It might already have posted a rapid time but for terrible weather at the Nurburgring on the NBR Special’s first visit in May. Part of the on-track footage above was filmed in truly ridiculous rainfall.”

What do we know about the car Subaru is hoping will splinter records? It has a 600-hp boxer coupled with a hydraulically shifted racing gearbox, and a pneumatically adjustable rear wings. The gearbox is designed to be able to shift gears in 20 milliseconds.

Currently the four-door lap record is help bu the Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio. The time to beat is a 7 minute 32 second lap. The WRX STI Type RA NBR Special might actually be able to pull it off, if the recent results on the Isle of Man is anything to go by.

Subaru tried to set the record in May, but the weather played havoc with the track and they were unable to give Alfa Romeo a run for their money. The weather in Nurburg, Germany on the day of the record attempt was terrible. In fact the weather was so bad that they could not even make an attempt at setting a wet lap record.

The driver Subaru has chosen to perform this daunting task is not Mark Higgins who was the man who steered the WRX STI NBR on the Isle of Man last year. Subaru has chosen a driver who has ‘Ring experience. Accordingto Auto Week, that man is Richie Stanaway. Stanaway, who is only 25 years old, already has racing experience at Le Mans and the 24-hour Nurburgring race.

We wish Subaru all the best with their record attempt, and according to this video they might just be able to break it.

[Featured Image by Ker Robertson/Getty Images]