Supernatural: The Bermuda Triangle’s Bizarre Phenomenon And The U.S. Military Base, Atlantis Question

Supernatural happenings in the Bermuda Triangle have baffled explorers for centuries. And today, the area still generates countless conspiracy theories. The first bizarre account in the Bermuda Triangle was recorded by Christopher Columbus in 1492, and since then, it has been the subject of many tabloid stories, mostly about disappearing planes and sailing vessels.

At the time, he was said to have experienced unusual compass readings but chose to hide this from his men. A few days later, they witnessed what could only be described as a mysterious UFO that emitted light, hovering at a distance. Paranormal events in the Bermuda Triangle are said to have inspired Shakespeare’s The Tempest.

Since then, many ships and planes have become disorientated once in the Bermuda Triangle. In 1945 for example, a squadron of U.S military bombers disappeared without a trace, while carrying out an exercise in the area. They were speculated to have lost sense of direction, eventually running out of fuel.

The search plane sent out after their disappearance also vanished, leading to numerous conspiracy theories. In 1918, the USS Cyclops, a U.S. military ship designed to carry coal set off from the port of Barbados, but soon after, all contact was lost. It had a crew of 306 men. The incident is said to be the single biggest non-combat loss of life in the U.S. Navy.

On to a more recent event, a twin-engine aircraft was reported to have crashed into the sea in the Bermuda Triangle a few weeks ago. Debris was found about 24km east of Eleuthera. A family of four – Jennifer Blumin, her two sons aged 3 and 4, and Nathan Ulrich, her pilot boyfriend, were reported to have perished. A search was undertaken for two days by the Royal Bahamas Defense Force, the U.S. Air Force, and Customs and Border Patrol, which all came up empty. The following is a statement released by the United States Coast Guard about the incident.

“This was a swift and significant loss and its impact has reverberated through everyone that participated in the search. Our hearts and prayers go out to all of the families involved.”

The cause of the crash is still unclear, with adverse weather conditions being ruled out. Some of the most recent explanations for the disappearances by researchers point to Hexagonal clouds that hover over the Bermuda Triangle area, which spans between Puerto Rico, Florida, and Bermuda. The following was the statement from meteorologist Dr. Randy Cerveny last year in regards to this.

“The satellite imagery is really bizarre… the hexagonal shapes of the cloud formations. These types of hexagonal shapes in the ocean are in essence air bombs. They’re formed by what is called microbursts and they’re blasts of air that come down out of the bottom of the clouds and hit the ocean, and they create waves that can sometimes be massive in size once they start to interact with each other.”

The meteorologist outlined this during an interview with the Science Channel. The clouds are said to form in areas such as the North Sea, close to England, creating waves of up to 45 feet.

Scientists Finally Offer Explanation of Mysterious Bermuda Triangle Disappearances https://t.co/wr3JYCoFRQ — Badas funny???? (@badasfunny) May 25, 2017

This claim has however never been scientifically refuted. Some of the most bizarre explanations of the disappearances in the Bermuda Triangle include the possible presence of the lost city of Atlantis. It is speculated to have been swallowed up by the sea thousands of years ago. Its inhabitants are said to have made extensive use of crystals to harness energy, which conspiracy theorists have pointed out, could still be sending out bursts of energy, enough to sink ships and send planes crashing.

Ship Went Missing In Bermuda Triangle — Shows Back Up 90 Years Later,..https://t.co/9Tsi2QRgLl — Megan FOX (@RealMeganxFOX) May 27, 2017

The creation of the U.S. Atlantic Undersea Test and Evaluation Center in the Bermuda Triangle has also not been spared and has been theorized by some to be a facility used to cover up something of significant importance to the United States government. It is used by the U.S. military to test hydrospace and aerospace technology. As such, no significant research has been carried out in the contentious area, enough to support the claims, due to the highly classified activities.

