Billionaire Aerospace Mogul Robert Bigelow ‘Absolutely Convinced’ That There Are ET’s On Earth

Robert Bigelow, a billionaire aerospace mogul who has deep working ties with NASA, has some shocking thoughts about the existence of extraterrestrial life. Bigelow (founder of Bigelow Aerospace) sat down with 60 Minutes correspondent Lara Logan in an interview that aired on Sunday, and when he was asked about alien life, he didn’t hold back.

As Daily Mail reports, Robert Bigelow says has spent “millions and millions and millions of dollars” of his own personal money seeking answers to the extraterrestrial question. While Bigelow didn’t specify precisely how many millions, the billionaire made it clear that it was a lot of them. More, he estimated, than any other individual in the history of the United States.

“I spent millions and millions and millions – I probably spent more as an individual than anybody else in the United States has ever spent on this subject [aliens].”

And what was the return on his multi-million dollar investment into UFO and extraterrestrial research? Apparently, Robert Bigelow’s money and extensive UFO research has led him to some of the answers he was looking for. While Bigelow refused to describe any personal experiences he may have had with extraterrestrials or UFOs, when he was asked if he believes in aliens, he confirmed that he does. In fact, not only does Robert Bigelow believe in aliens, he says he’s “absolutely convinced” not only that they exist, but that they are here among us on Earth.

“I’m absolutely convinced. That’s all there is to it. There has been and is an existing presence, an ET presence [on Earth].”

While speaking with Lara Logan, Bigelow described some of the events in his life that set him on the path to dedicating so much of his time and fortune to the subject of UFO research. According to the aerospace entrepreneur, watching the moon landing played a huge role in shaping his future. During the interview, Robert Bigelow also described an encounter his grandparents claimed to have had with an unidentified flying object.

When asked if he believes that the future of space exploration will lead to humans interacting with extraterrestrials, Bigelow reiterated that he believes that such interaction is already going on. And without anyone leaving the planet, either.

“You don’t have to go anywhere. It’s just like right under people’s noses.”

As for worries about people thinking he’s “crazy” for believing in extraterrestrials, Robert Bigelow has none. During the 60 Minutes interview, confirmed that he doesn’t care what people think of the knowledge he has accumulated after a lifetime of seeking answers and working hand-in-hand with the space exploration industry.

“I don’t give a damn. I don’t care. It’s not gonna make a difference. It’s not gonna change the reality of what I know.”

Robert Bigelow’s background is deeply tied to both space exploration and the search for alien life. In addition to being the man behind Bigelow Aerospace and working with NASA, as Intellihub reports, Bigelow has close ties to the UFO reporting agency MUFON. Robert Bigelow also owns the infamous Skinwalker Ranch in Northern Utah. (“Skinwalker” is the Native American term for shapeshifter.)

He was once even famously confronted by Jesse Ventura in an episode of “Conspiracy Theory” over his knowledge of the highly secretive ranch, which has been locked up tight and surrounded by a heavy security presence for years following rumors of strange happenings and even the alleged death of one of Bigelow’s own security agents on the property. At the time of the death, Bigelow and a team of researchers were rumored to be conducting research at the ranch in an attempt to uncover its supposedly paranormal secrets.

While Robert Bigelow has a well-known interest in subjects that many would call “pseudoscience” or paranormal, Bigelow Aerospace is the real deal. Just last May, in partnership with NASA, the privately-owned company sent one of its patented, flexible Bigelow Expandable Activity Modules (Beam) to be expanded on the International Space Station, effectively creating an additional room on the ISS.

The first-of-its-kind achievement will allow that module to be tested by ISS astronauts over a two-year period, and sensors in the module will send collect data, including how well the expandable module protects occupants from space radiation.

Ironically, while Robert Bigelow is working directly with NASA, he and the space agency have very different publicly stated opinions when it comes to the existence of extraterrestrials. According to Bigelow, he is “absolutely convinced” that aliens exist and are even living here on Earth. NASA, on the other hand, denies having any evidence of the existence of ETs.

[Featured Image by John Raoux/AP Images]