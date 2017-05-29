The MacBook Pro 2017 With Kaby Lake And 32GB RAM Might Make An Appearance On WWDC 2017

There is no denying that the MacBook Pro is a beautiful piece of hardware. Sleek and slim, the 2016 machine packs a lot of power in its portable frame. There is just one problem, however. For power users, the 2016 MBP simply does not have enough horsepower to justify its “Pro” moniker and its premium price. If a noted Apple analyst is to be believed, however, the MacBook Pro 2017 might very well address all of the 2016 model’s issues sooner than expected.

According to a MacWorld report, KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who has a pretty solid track record with regards to his predictions about the tech giant, has stated that the entire Mac lineup would see an update this year. This includes the MacBook Pro, which would be given a processor boost and an upgrade on memory.

While a processor and memory boost might appear to be marginal upgrades to the popular professional-grade laptop, these improvements would actually go a long way in establishing the MacBook Pro 2017 as a serious productivity machine capable of handling the most arduous tasks that users could throw at it. Currently, the Skylake chip-8GB RAM configuration of the device is good enough for basic productivity tasks, but when users attempt some serious video or image creation, the 2016 MBP struggles.

The MacBook Pro is currently Apple’s most powerful laptop, but it could be so much better. According to persistent rumors about the upcoming device, the professional-grade laptop would be released with Intel’s Kaby Lake chips this coming June, during Apple’s WWDC 2017 event. The Kaby Lake chips would not be all that the laptops would be equipped with, however, as the MacBook Pro 2017 is expected to be fitted with 16GB of RAM as well, which is double the amount that was featured in the 2016 models. Kuo even stated that a higher-end MacBook Pro, possibly a 15-inch model, would launch with 32GB of RAM late this year, which would all but make Apple’s professional-grade laptops worthy of their moniker.

If any, the signs that Apple is preparing for an update in its lineup have begun appearing. Over the past few months, numerous Apple products, from the iPad Pro to the MacBook Pro 2016, have started going on sale, as noted by AppleInsider. If the Cupertino-based tech giant’s reputation is any indication, sales and promotions on outgoing models usually indicate that newer products would replace them soon.

Ultimately, the 2016 MacBook Pro was a gamble that did not pay off as much as Apple expected. While the sleek machines boasted numerous advancements and new features that were not found in their predecessors, they were unfortunately held back by the design choices that the Cupertino-based tech giant rolled out for the computers. Among these is the retirement of legacy ports in favor of USB-C, which resulted in users scrambling to acquire dongles to get basic tasks done, as well as the removal of popular features such as the MagSafe power connector.

Even the Touch Bar, arguably the MacBook Pro 2017’s most iconic feature, has been met with mixed reviews from users as of date. While the feature is undoubtedly novel, and while it does provide a new way for users to interact with their laptops, many have stated that the Touch Bar is not that useful in real-world applications at all. If any, the advantages of the Touch Bar are far outweighed by the compromises that Apple took when designing the 2016 MacBook Pro.

The 2017 MacBook Pro would largely be the same device that was released last year. It would still have the same upgrade restrictions, the same lack of legacy ports and its Touch Bar would still be not as useful. Nevertheless, the added power that he Kaby Lake processors would give, and the ease of use that a RAM upgrade would provide, would surely be appreciated by consumers and avid Apple fans alike. Ultimately, such a push in specs would make the MacBook Pro 2017 worthy of its name.

[Featured Image by guteksk7/Shutterstock]