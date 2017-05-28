Tesla Reveals Model 3 Details: Trunk Size, Battery Range, And Why The Model S Is Still Better

Tesla’s Model 3 has received such a warm reception from consumers that the prolific EV maker is practically dissuading potential customers from purchasing the vehicle. In a new page published on its website, Tesla has given a full comparison of the features and specs of the Model 3 and the Model S, showing that as much as the upcoming EV would be revolutionary, it would still not hold a candle to the firm’s flagship sedan.

The page, which was recently put up by Tesla, appears to have been put up by the carmaker to assert the fact that the Model 3 would not be the next flagship vehicle from the EV firm. This particular point has been driven by the company’s CEO, Elon Musk, numerous times in the past, according to a Fortune report.

Interestingly, the Model 3 has generated so much hype in the months following its debut that speculations emerged that the upcoming EV would be the best car that Tesla has manufactured to date. The recently published comparison page, together with Musk’s statements, are definitely debunking these speculations. In Elon Musk’s words, Tesla is currently “anti-selling” the Model 3, reminding customers that the company’s existing vehicles, the Model S and the Model X, are still far superior.

#Model3 #white or #black A post shared by Tesla Model 3 (@tesla_model_3) on May 27, 2017 at 10:58am PDT

The comparison page between the Model 3 and the Model S has listed down the final specs of the upcoming mass-market EV. According to Tesla, the Model 3 would be able to run approximately 215 miles before needing a recharge, which is lower than the 249-335 miles achieved by the Model S. Acceleration between the two vehicles is also vastly different, as the Model 3 would take 5.6 seconds to reach 60 mph, making it considerably slower than the 2.3 seconds taken by a Model S P100D in Ludicrous Mode.

The Model 3 is also shorter than the Model S, measuring 184.8 inches compared to the 196.0 inches of the flagship EV. Due to its smaller size, the Model 3 would only be able to seat five adults, less than the seven that the Model S could accommodate. The trunk of the Model 3, measuring 12 cu. ft. of cargo space, is also smaller than the one featured on the Model S, which measures a hefty 30 cu. ft. of space.

This is not all, however, as the Model 3 would also be equipped with just one 15-inch Center Touchscreen, which is one display less than the two panels featured on the Model S. Lastly, and possibly most importantly, Model 3 owners would need to pay every time they use a Tesla Supercharger, whereas Model S owners can use the service for free.

Model 3#модель3#тесла#tesla#модель3#model3# A post shared by Tesla offical spb ⚡️ (@tesla_oficial_spb) on May 27, 2017 at 11:22am PDT

Overall, the Model 3 is definitely not the best vehicle that Tesla would be manufacturing, but that is really not the point with the upcoming EV. The Model 3 is all about giving the masses access to advanced green car technologies at a price that is competitive and attainable for everyday customers. If the 400,000 pre-orders for the Model 3 are any indication, it appears that Tesla has done just that. While the Model 3 would definitely not be the most powerful EV Tesla has produced, it would be the one that could definitely make a real impact in the midrange car market.

There is no denying that the Model S is an excellent vehicle, but the Model 3 is no joke, either. After all, while it is inferior to the company’s flagship sedan, the Model 3 wipes the floor with most of its competition. Its 215-mile range alone completely dominates its class, save for the Chevy Bolt EV. Even the Model 3’s acceleration is nothing to scoff about, as its 0-60 mph time is comparable to some of the most notable gas-powered cars out there, such as the 2017 Audi TT Roadster and the 2016 Chevrolet Camaro LT.

[Featured Image by Tesla]