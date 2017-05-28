Leaked OnePlus 5 Has Dual Camera: Will You Pay More For New Smartphone?

Images of the OnePlus 5 have leaked, and they hint at a dual camera setup. Three new image renders of what’s said to be the OnePlus 5 have leaked on Saturday, May 27. The high-definition photos show the smartphone with a snap-on, dark blue case that has a hint of purple. It’s said to rival the Moto G5 and G5 Plus devices, which were also leaked on Saturday. Those smartphones come in a new Midnight Blue shade that’s only available to the Latin American market.

The renders show one phone in a classic glossy black finish. The photos also hint at a possible color variant in the upcoming OnePlus flagship phone. The back side of the phone features a dual camera with a LED flash unit that’s placed underneath it. The OnePlus 5 is not comparative to the Moto G5 since it shows no sign of a fingerprint scanner in its Home button, reports Android Headlines.

All of the information from the leak correlates with the previous rumors about the phone. According to official promos, the OnePlus 5 will have five color variants and will be powered by Snapdragon 835, Qualcomm’s first 10nm system-on-chip (SoC) which houses Kyro 280 cores at a maximum frequency of 2.45GHz and the Adreno 540 GPU. The OnePlus 5 will also have an upgrade in the screen department with a regular Full HD (1920 x 1080) display panel.

Fans can vote for OnePlus 5 to come in weird `unicorn` color – CNET https://t.co/ZCxo8zBPAB #charlesmilander pic.twitter.com/wW6pqj4W3K — Charles Milander (@charlesmilander) May 23, 2017

The OnePlus 5 is said to come with 8GB of RAM and 64GB of internal flash memory. The Chinese phone manufacturer is also said to offer a 128GB variant of the headset, though it may not come with a microSD card slot. More details about the smartphone are said to come in recent days, as OnePlus previously said that the phone will be released sometime in June.

But the new OnePlus could come with a higher price tag. According to the rumors that Android co-founder Andy Rubin could launch his “Essential” phone during the summertime, the OnePlus 5 is also due for a launch this summer. The above-mentioned hardware specs for the phone puts it on par with the LG G6, HTC U11, the Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus, and the Moto G5 and G5 Plus.

What made OnePlus so attractive is that it offered phones that were affordable. In a recent article about the OnePlus 5 on the Android Authority, unnamed sources said that the starting price for the phone could be as high as $650 when it launches. However, it’s highly unlikely that it will be priced that high. Why buy a OnePlus 5 when you could purchase an iPhone 8 or Galaxy S8 for around the same price?

The OnePlus 5 is coming soon! Here's what we know so far:https://t.co/8FI8LsXo4E pic.twitter.com/parcWENYmF — Android Central (@androidcentral) May 27, 2017

Will the OnePlus 5 be successful if its price is close to that of its competitors? Would users even bother if they know about the price hike? As mentioned before, the phone will have a dual rear camera setup. It will also have a ceramic and metal build and possibly a curved screen. Keeping this in mind, the OnePlus 5 could have a higher price than the $399 price that was listed for the OnePlus 3 a year ago, or for the $439 price tag for the OnePlus 3T, which launched in late 2016.

If the OnePlus 5 is to retail at $650, it will be $100 less than the Galaxy S8. Meanwhile, the HTC U11 is priced at $649. What are your thoughts? Do you think a higher price for the OnePlus 5 is worth the hardware specs and construction? Do you think that OnePlus should stick to keeping the price of the phone down like its previous handsets? Sound off below in the comments section.

[Featured Image by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images]