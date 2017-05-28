Moto G5 Plus Leak: A Look At The Midnight Blue Flagship Phone

Lovers of the Moto G5 and G5 Plus will be happy to hear this news. The Moto G5 Plus leaked in the beautiful midnight blue color. The photos finally surfaced on Saturday, May 27 along with other pertinent details such as release date, price, and specifications.

Last month, Roland Quandt, an infamous tipster claimed that a Midnight Blue color variant of the Moto G5 and G5 Plus would launch in Latin America. It looks like it could be coming sooner rather than later, reports The Android Soul. High-resolution images of what appears to be the press photos for the Moto G4 Plus in the dark blue shade. The new Midnight Blue will be added to the existing colors of the Moto G5 Plus – Lunar Grey and Gold. It’s unclear when the company will make the new shade available to the public.

When it does it happen, the new shade will only be available to those living in Latin America. The Moto G5 Plus was launched back in February at the MWC 2017 event. This flagship phone features a 5.2-inch Full HD display. It also comes equipped with a Snapdragon 625 chipset that’s powered at 2.0GHz.

It’s available in 2GB RAM with 32GB storage or 4GB RAM with 64GB storage. It’s powered by the Android 7.1.1 Nougat OS and has a 3,000mAh battery on the back that supports TurboPower charging. For the selfie lovers, it has a 12MP rear camera along with a 5MP selfie camera.

The rear camera comes equipped with LED flash. The rumored fingerprint sensor is positioned under the Home button. According to the photos that leaked a few days ago on PhoneArena.com, more details about the Moto G5 Plus and its smaller phone will come in a few more days. It has already received rave reviews for its features and its affordability.

According to Trusted Reviews, the Moto G5 smartphone is a “brilliant” phone for the money. If you’re looking for a new smartphone but you can’t afford the iPhone 8 or the Samsung Galaxy S8, then the Moto G5 or Moto G5 Plus may be the next best choice.

Flubit is currently selling the Motorola Moto G5 (16GB) for £142.71 or $182.80 U.S. dollars. That’s not a bad price considering the smartphone just launched a few months ago. Most users have to dish out upwards to $700 for the latest smartphone. That’s not necessarily the case for the Moto G5 or the Moto G5 Plus.

It has already arrived in mainstream retailers in the UK. Curry’s and John Lewis are selling the device for £159 or $203.66 U.S. dollars. It’s also available at Laptops Direct for £149 or $190.85 U.S. dollars, but Flubit is the only retailer who’s offering an affordable price so far.

The phone is an excellent choice for the money, no matter who you go with. You get the latest Android OS out-of-the-box. Plus, it has two cameras with LED flash. You can’t go wrong with this smartphone, especially if you want all the features that come loaded with it.

As stated before, the Moto G5 and Moto G5 Plus has been well received it. it has a 7.8 score out of 10 on Trustpilot UK, based on 2,755 customer reviews. Meanwhile, the Moto G5 received a 4.5 score out of 5 as it was praised for its performance and “jazzed-up design,” according to Mobile Editor Max Parker.

The Moto G5 comes in a series of new smartphones that are affordable but still up to date. Users have been looking for smartphones that come with the latest upgrades but come at an affordable price tag.

It’s hard to find a phone these days that’s less than $100. The Moto G5 has crammed as many impressive features as it could for an affordable price. What are your thoughts on the Moto G5 and Moto G5 Plus? Do you agree that it’s a good smartphone for the money? Sound off below in the comments section.

[Featured image by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Motorola Mobility]