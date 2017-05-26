OnePlus 5 Release Date, Specs Latest Updates: Is It The Superior Phone For Half The Price Of A Galaxy S8?

As OnePlus 5’s release date approaches, more and more details are surfacing, with some of them coming from OnePlus itself. Lately, its capability has been confirmed to be on par with the Galaxy S8 or even superior to the reigning Android device.

OnePlus 5 Specs

The Chinese company announced on its official forums that OnePlus 5 will sport a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chip, the same chip powering the Samsung Galaxy S8. Fans have known this for quite a while thanks to the previous rumors and leaks, but it is nice to hear it directly from the maker.

That leads to the question, “Will it perform on the same level as the Galaxy S8?” Having the same chip does not equate to having the same performance, so the OnePlus 5 still has to prove that it can utilize the processor effectively in order to ensure maximum efficiency.

But another leak shows that the OnePlus 5 is actually faster than the Galaxy S8 and Google Pixel XL. The test pits the three handsets against each other, showing the average time it takes each to open games and apps. Compared with the other two Android devices, the Chinese smartphone is noticeably faster in opening almost every app tested, which includes heavy graphics games like NBA 2K16 and Real Racing 3 as well as day-to-day apps like Facebook and Gmail. The entirety of the test results can be seen over at TechRadar.

However, the specs of the OnePlus 5 model tested are unknown. What fans can be sure of is that it will be another flagship killer from the Chinese smartphone maker. Rumored specs include a 6GB RAM or 8GB RAM, up to 256GB internal storage, and a 4,000 mAh battery. By the looks of it, the next flagship might be even faster than the previous flagships.

Fast and reliable performance, just as we like everything in life. ???????? pic.twitter.com/eLdrImKr7Q — OnePlus (@oneplus) May 3, 2017

OnePlus 5 Design

The final design of the OnePlus 5 is widely debated. Some leaks reveal a vertical dual-camera set-up, while some describe a horizontal arrangement. Another leak suggests a horizontally arranged set-up placed at the top left, like that of the iPhone 7 Plus. With all these leaks, it is hard to believe which one is the real one.

OnePlus 5 prototype photographed: peer into its dual camera eyes https://t.co/tfXOpjYHpg pic.twitter.com/RjbnP5NE5l — GSMArena.com (@gsmarena_com) May 17, 2017

But the most prevalent design right now has the dual cameras placed vertically at the middle, right above the logo. A prototype has also been spotted sporting the set-up, with similar aesthetic elements with the OnePlus 3 and 3T. More color options also look to have been added, the company teased.

What 5hould the color of your next phone be? ???? pic.twitter.com/5FevP1VSq5 — OnePlus (@oneplus) May 22, 2017

The back lacks a fingerprint scanner that the Galaxy S8 has and that’s because it will still be in the same spot on the front, CEO Pete Lau confirmed in a report by Gizmochina. This likely confirms that the OnePlus 5 will not have a bezel-less design. It is believed that it will be the same size as the OnePlus 3T with a 5.5-inch display, so the physical home button can be expected to stay in its original location.

OnePlus 5 Release Date

The OnePlus 5 is arriving in the summer, the exact date of which is yet to be announced. The earliest that the handset can be expected to be revealed is in July, but rumors suggest an early June launch only because it was the month that the OnePlus 3 last month.

OnePlus should be sending out invites to an event in the coming weeks, whichever month the company decides to unveil the OnePlus 5. The event is highly anticipated as the success of the OnePlus 3 and 3T put the smartphone maker on the mainstream market. Will we see another flagship killer this summer? Pieces of evidence point to a “yes.”

More than the specs and a dual-camera set-up, the OnePlus 5’s biggest advantage over the other flagships is its price. Expected to be a little more expensive than the OnePlus 3T that has a price tag of $439, it should still be well below the price of a Galaxy S8, according to Mashable.

[Featured Image by Răzvan Băltărețu/Flickr/Cropped and Resized/CC BY-SA 2.0]