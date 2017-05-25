Apple’s iPhone 8 Dummy Model Hands-On Video Leaked, New Flagship Device Lacks Home Button, Touch ID Sensors

Apple’s iPhone 8 has become the center of attention once again after a video clip showing a hands-on of a dummy model for the device.

Footage of an iPhone 8 dummy model hands-on has emerged online, confirming some of the most talked about possibilities for the new Apple flagship device.

Posted on YouTube by Benjamin Geskin using the account iVenyaWay, the 10-second footage provides iPhone 8 anticipators a quick-but-meaningful glance at the new Apple device. According to Tech Times, this clip offers clues about what the upcoming flagship device would look like ahead of its release.

The video shows a black iPhone with metallic lining on the side where buttons presumably for the volume and phone lock functions. Apple’s iPhone 8 alleged dummy also appears to have no home button or any visible parts that can serve as the Touch ID sensor which may have confirmed some of the early speculations about the new Apple phone.

In November 2016, Gadgets 360 reported about rumors going around that Apple is ditching the Home Button for the iPhone 8 which will have an edge-to-edge screen.

The article which described the home button as “the most important way of interacting with an iPhone” noted how the Cupertino-based company has taken initial steps towards this goal after the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus were both launched without the physical Home button.

“The fact that this year’s iPhone models ditched the physical button with a haptic simulation of a button press, makes the rumor somewhat believable.”

With the alleged iPhone 8 dummy model hands-on video surfacing, such rumors may soon become a reality as Benjamin Geskin adds insult to the injury by sharing pictures of the alleged device on Twitter. Check it out.

Based on the footage of the iPhone 8 dummy, Apple’s new flagship device will be encased in solid black glass—both front and back—matched with the traditional volume control and power buttons on each of the metal sides. At the bottom is a part which looks like either a mic grille or speaker as well as a port for USB-C or a lightning-like connection.

If the subject of the video is really Apple’s iPhone 8 dummy model, Tech Times believes that this could mean that Apple will either embed the sensor under the display like what it did with the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus or trade the Touch ID sensor with an iris scanner.

Aside from that, the presence of the physical volume control and power buttons on the sides also debunks the idea that the company is removing all physical buttons.

Of course, all that is based on whether or not such dummy model is indeed an authentic copy of the highly anticipated iPhone 8 so it would be best to take such information with a grain of salt.

iPhone 8 Release Date & Specs Rumor Round-Up

Based on GSM Arena’s collection of rumored specs for the device, iPhone 8 will sport a 4.7-inch Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen display which is made of ion-strengthened glass with “oleophobic coating.”

In terms of memory and RAM, the device is said to have 32, 128, and 256 GB memory variants paired with a 3GB RAM. Its rear camera is pegged to be 12 megapixels that can take 4K video and 8MP image while recording simultaneously. The selfie snapper is rumored to be 7 megapixels, with face detection, HDR, and panorama capabilities.

While Tech Times already mentioned the possibility of an iris scanner on Apple’s iPhone 8, the device’s specs in GSM Arena only included a front-mounted fingerprint sensor for its accessibility and security features.

[Featured Image by Spencer Platt/Getty Images]