The OnePlus 5 Would Not Hold A Candle To The Galaxy S8’s Infinity Display, But It Might Have A Trippy Color

The OnePlus 5 has been making rounds in the rumor mill for quite some time now, and though the device’s release date remains a mystery for now, the specs and features of the device have begun leaking in a steady stream. Interestingly, a slate of new rumors and statements from OnePlus itself has brought some new light on the upcoming flagship killer. Needless to say, things are starting to get pretty interesting.

Rumors about the OnePlus 5 have suggested that the device would be a significant upgrade over the upstart smartphone manufacturer’s current flagship, the critically acclaimed OnePlus 3T. Due to the company’s reputation, speculations were high that the OnePlus 5 would be so well-designed and well-equipped, it would most likely blow the current smartphone champions out of the water. OnePlus CEO Pete Lau, however, teased that the upcoming flagship killer would not be able to match Samsung’s Galaxy S8’s most iconic feature.

While not explicitly stated, the OnePlus CEO confirmed that the front panel of the OP5 would not be in the same league as the Galaxy S8’s Infinity Display. When asked by one of the company’s fans about the upcoming smartphone’s front fingerprint sensor, the OnePlus CEO simply stated that the upcoming device would indeed have the feature, according to a BGR report. Considering that the OnePlus 5 has never really been rumored to feature an embedded fingerprint sensor, there seems to be a good chance that the upcoming smartphone would feature a front panel that is similar to its predecessor.

What 5hould the color of your next phone be? ???? pic.twitter.com/5FevP1VSq5 — OnePlus (@oneplus) May 22, 2017

While the OnePlus 5 would most likely have a rather conventional front panel, everything under the hood is speculated to blow away the competition, including smartphones that cost far more. With the smartphone maker’s reputation in mind, there is a good chance that the OnePlus 5 would be priced as a midrange device. Its specs, however, would be nothing short of flagship-worthy.

Persistent rumors and leaks about the device have pointed to the OnePlus 5 being equipped with flagship-grade specs, such as a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC, 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. A 5.5-inch AMOLED display, a hefty battery with fast charging capabilities and a vertical dual camera system round up the most popular speculations about the device.

One thing that has managed to catch the attention of numerous OnePlus fans, however, is recent tweet posted by the company’s official Twitter account. The tweet, which shows four color palettes, seem to indicate what colors the upcoming flagship smartphone would be offered in. The tweet showed four options — black, red, gold and one which features a pink and blue gradient, according to a CNET report.

The black color, red and gold color options are pretty much unsurprising, seeing as these colors are particularly popular in the mobile market today. What’s really interesting, of course, is the pink-blue gradient option, as no smartphone in the market today offers that particular color variation. OnePlus appears to be serious about the unique color option too, later stating that the pink-blue gradient is called “unicorn.”

Whether the unicorn option would be a special edition or a regular OnePlus 5 variant remains to be seen, but regardless of its accessibility, the new color variant has already managed to capture the interest of avid OnePlus fans. Apart from this, speculations are also pointing to the red option being paired with a black front panel, which would make the OnePlus 5 as one of the most attractive handsets in the market this year, at least with regards to color combinations.

The OnePlus 5’s release date has not been announced or leaked by the smartphone maker so far, though speculations are high that the debut of the new handset would most likely happen within the next couple of months. Pricing for the OnePlus 5 also remains unknown, though rumors suggest that the flagship killer would be in the sub-$500 range.

[Featured Image by OnePlus]