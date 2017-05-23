New Apple iPhone 8 Release Date Rumored To Be Delayed Again, Will New Design Come With New iPhone Name?

Those who count themselves as devoted fans of Apple products are anxiously awaiting the official new iPhone 8 release date and are concerned after reading some reports that say there is no delay expected find other reports stating that there will be a delay after all. If the iPhone 8 release date is delayed, will it only be a short delay or a much longer wait?

There is no denying that the new iPhone 8 may very well bring about the biggest upgrade cycle seen by Apple’s smartphones. This is because Apple’s iPhone has remained virtually the same in most respects since the iPhone 6 was released in 2014. This also marks the year when rumors began circulating that Apple had plans to enlarge their iPhones in the future.

While both the the iPhone 6 and the iPhone 6 Plus did actually have larger displays coupled with a new design, the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus haven’t broken any new ground and Apple users are clearly clamoring for a new design, which may account for Apple’s sales slump with iPhones, as BGR report. With the promise of a redesign and so many exciting changes and features to the new iPhone 8, this explains why users are keen to find out the exact release date for the iPhone 8.

There are a few new reports that are now suggesting that the iPhone 8 release date may actually be pushed back and slated for November, as Fox News report. However, other reports are appearing to remain cautious, yet optimistic, and state that October may be a more realistic release date for the new iPhone 8. But why does the release date for the iPhone 8 appear to keep changing and what is the rumored reason why there would be a delay?

Apparently, the OLED display for the iPhone 8 is reportedly to blame for the delay, but there are also rumors suggesting that Apple’s various partners who they rely on for different components of the iPhone 8 won’t be able to supply enough of the needed products to make a September release date for the iPhone 8 a reality.

An exclusive first look at the iPhone 8’s final design irl https://t.co/LuW55gYeAx pic.twitter.com/arE5lfkD9y — Zach Epstein (@zacharye) May 17, 2017

On the other hand, there are still indications and rumors that the iPhone 8 will be released much faster, and without the delays that many are expecting. A Morgan Stanley research note has stated the the iPhone 8 will actually be in an Apple store near you much sooner, possibly at the start of September to the middle of September. Morgan Stanley also allege that they have not discovered rumored production problems to be true, nor delays because of Apple’s partners.

While some investors have become frightened at the prospect of low yields for the various components of the iPhone 8, Morgan Stanley believe that the production for the new iPhone shouldn’t be delayed and that the iPhone 8 release date may still be on target.

“Morgan Stanley’s Greater China Technology Research colleagues have not yet seen delays in the supply chain and still expect new iPhone production to start on time for most of the components, including OLED.”

With the new iPhone 8 will come camera modules that are extremely advanced and will allegedly feature the support needed for augmented reality along with facial recognition. As far as the actual design for the iPhone 8, several independent reports have claimed that the new smartphone will have a stainless steel frame set between a couple of 2.5D glass panels, which will bring an extremely modern look to it with the glass.

The new OLED display of the iPhone 8 that has been talked about so much is alleged to have a screen-to-body ratio even better than those of the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus, which would mean that it would have to be higher than an 83 percent ratio.

The iPhone 8 may actually be called the iPhone 8, yet there are other rumored names that Apple may give its new smartphone. ValueWalk report that iPhone X is alleged to have been discussed as a possible new name. There is even the suggestion on a Japanese blog that the smartphone could go by the name of iPhone Edition, although iPhone 8 or iPhone X are probably safer bets for names.

Apple’s new iPhone 8 is sure to dazzle users, despite a possibly pushed back release date for the iPhone 8 later this year.

[Featured Image by Lam Yik Fei/Getty Images]