New Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Design Leak Reveals No Fingerprint Scanner At The Back

More and more details are surfacing about the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 as its release date nears. But as more leaks arrive, people get more and more confused about which to believe. The phablet has been believed to be devoid of a fingerprint scanner at the back, and the recent leak only corroborates this rumor.

A dummy Galaxy Note 8 was spotted on the Chinese social media website Weibo, the ever source of leaks (legit or not). The prototype was 3D printed, so there is not much to discern regarding the material. It does, however, reveal some key design specifications.

The back holds a vertical dual-camera set-up, which is in line with previous leaks. Below it is what seems to be a LED flash and a heart rate monitor, Android Headlines reports. Other than that, there are no other carvings at the back that could indicate a fingerprint scanner.

The front of the 3D-printed Galaxy Note 8 dummy looks barren and that is good news. It means that it will also have a bezel-less display that might look as beautiful as the Infinity Display of the Galaxy S8. The curves of the screen are not as pronounced as in the smartphone, but it might be because it is hard to see it being printed.

Galaxy Note 8 3D Printed Cover with Dual-Camera and Some More Specs Leaked. @amandubey_9 see more.. https://t.co/2UXj2KbmIU pic.twitter.com/hwKl0jHSNJ — UpcomingInfo.com (@upcoming_info) May 21, 2017

The thin bezel has enough space for the iris scanner and front-facing camera slots, while the bottom bezel has nothing on it, which means no physical home button. This may indicate that Samsung is getting close to successfully embedding the fingerprint sensor in the screen or that the South Korean company has already done it.

Previous reports stated that this was the plan for the Galaxy S8, but since Samsung could not yet embed the sensor, it was placed at the back of the phone instead. This led to the awkward position beside the camera, which might make one think that the company was forced to make a decision fast that resulted to a bad design.

Apple is also rumored to be developing the technology for its iPhone 8 release later this year. As it is rumored to be revealed in September, the Cupertino company may be the first to introduce this feature as the Galaxy Note 8 is not expected until the fourth quarter of the year.

Apart from what can be gleaned off this most recent leak, the Inquisitr also reports of a 6.4-inch 4K display. Underneath it all, there should be a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC and 6GB of RAM, providing advanced VR capabilities for the Galaxy Note 8.

It should also come with 128GB internal storage and an S Pen that may possibly be upgraded with a speaker at the end. A USB Type-C port is only expected along with a 3.5mm headphone jack and a wireless charging feature.

As always, it will come out of the box with Android Nougat topped with Samsung’s UI. As it may be revealed in the fourth quarter of the year, Android O may be ready to be distributed to other smartphones then, so there is also the possibility that the phablet will arrive with the latest Android update.

Samsung is yet to confirm these rumors and leaks, but that will happen on the Galaxy Note 8 unveiling day. Interested buyers may have to wait until the end of the year to hear about the Note 7 successor, so there are still months ahead of speculating and clinging on to rumors.

For the meantime, stay tuned to our Samsung Galaxy Note 8 updates. We’ll keep you posted as we hear more about its release date, specs, and design.

[Featured Image by Drew Angerer/Getty Images]