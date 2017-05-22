Nokia 7 And Nokia 8 Specs Confirmed, Nokia 9 Specs And Prototype Spotted

Nokia is attempting to reclaim its throne in the mobile industry with its upcoming smartphone releases. This 2017, Nokia 7, 8 and 9 are going to be launched soon and going by the recent leaks, they are looking to be serious Galaxy S8 competitors.

The latest information regarding Nokia’s new lineup comes from the benchmarking website GeekBench, which recently posted all three Nokia smartphones. The listings show the processors and RAM of the Nokia 7, 8 and 9 along with their results in single-core and multi-core tests.

While the findings do not give the full specifications of the Nokia phones, they provide an idea on how these will perform when they are out in the market. It’s also worth noting that the gadgets tested have not been specifically revealed to be the new Nokia handsets.

Nokia 7 Specs

Gizbot summarized all the details gotten from the benchmarks, which include the specs of Nokia 7. Being the low-end model out of the three phones, Nokia 7 sports a Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 SoC with about 3GB RAM. This is contrary to the previous belief that it will have a Snapdragon 660 chip, which is still expected on the Nokia 8.

The listing also shows that the Nokia 7 scored 720 in single-core test and 3235 in multi-core test. The results are nothing special, but that is only expected.

Nokia 8 Specs

Next, there’s the Nokia 8 having a Snapdragon 660 SoC, just as previous rumors have indicated. It also looks like it will have the same amount of RAM as the Nokia 7, but its performance is still better as what the listing shows.

The benchmark results reveal that Nokia 8 scored 1588 and 5455 in single-core and multi-core tests respectively. These are decent numbers, so those looking for a better experience and have a little more budget, this may be the best option. But it cannot be said for sure until Nokia puts a price tag on its upcoming smartphones.

Nokia 9 Specs

Lastly, the Nokia 9 listing confirms that it indeed has a Snapdragon 835 SoC. That is just expected since it is Nokia’s flagship this year, so it should have the best specs. It is also expected to come with 4GB RAM, which should help it handle heavy tasks smoothly.

The results are impressive. In single-core, it scored 1907 and in multi-core, 6081. In comparison, the Galaxy S8 scored 1929 and 6084 respectively, which means that its performance is not that far-off from the leading Android phone today.

However, other Androids that are yet to be released scored better, such as the OnePlus 5 with scores 1963 and 6687 while Google Pixel 2 Taimen has scores 1804 and 6248, the Inquisitr previously reported. Judging by these scores, the Nokia 9 is second-to-last in single-core results and the last in multi-core. It’s important to note, though, that these numbers do not necessarily show the phone’s real life performance.

Nokia 9 Design

The Nokia 9 has been spotted elsewhere, this time, in corporeal form. The French publication Frandroid got ahold of a prototype with a case hiding its design. What can be gleaned off it, though, is that the flagship will still have a physical home button. This might turn off potential buyers since the trend this year is to have a bezel-less display, which means there’s no more room for the home button anywhere on the front.

The Nokia 9 prototype also confirms that the 3.5mm headphone jack is still there together with a USB Type-C port and dual cameras at the back. Below the camera set-up is a dual-LED flash and what is assumed to be a laser autofocus window, GSMArena reports.

The entirety of the Nokia 9 is expected to be revealed sometime in Q3 2017, along with Nokia 7 and Nokia 8. Expect to pay about $700 for the high-end model.

[Featured Image by David Ramos/Getty Images]