AMD Radeon RX Vega Release Date: Catch It On May 30, But Wait For Its Launch Later This Year

AMD’s new 14nm FinFET Vega architecture will be officially unveiled more than a week from now, but reports say that its release will not be until later this year. The much-awaited reveal will finally showcase its capabilities, which gamers should be interested in.

Raja Koduri, Senior VP and Chief Architect of Radeon Technologies Group at AMD, dropped by Reddit earlier this week to talk about the AMD Radeon RX Vega. In an “ask me anything” (AMA) session, he confirmed that the new graphics card will be shown off during Computex, which will be held on May 30 to June 3. However, it will not be available right after the event.

“We know how eager you are to get your hands on Radeon RX Vega, and we’re working extremely hard to bring you a graphics card that you’ll be incredibly proud to own. Developing products with billions of transistors and forward-thinking architecture is extremely difficult — but extremely rewarding — work.”

Going by what Koduri has carefully revealed in the thread, the RX Vega will provide high-tech stuff that only super expensive GPUs are capable of. Effectively packing this into a consumer product, owners should be able to perform great feats with the upcoming graphics cards that are reasonably priced.

AMD Radeon RX Vega Launch Date Imminent | Expect Shortage of New GPUs Early On https://t.co/7c4147h4sn pic.twitter.com/hVjGKdC57D — MOBIPICKER.COM (@MOBIpicker) May 11, 2017

It should be noted, though, that interested buyers may have to wait well into the second half of 2017 for the chance to finally buy the Radeon RX Vega. Koduri assured that they have already ramped up production to meet the high demand that they are expecting, but still they said that its launch should not be rushed.

“Some of Vega’s features, like our High Bandwidth Cache Controller, HBM2, Rapid-Packed Math, or the new geometry pipeline, have the potential to really break new ground and fundamentally improve game development. These aren’t things that can be mastered overnight…We believe those experiences are worth waiting for and shouldn’t be rushed out the door.”

With that said, there is no specific release date yet. But fans can be assured that the Radeon RX Vega will be officially launched within 2017. As Koduri says, they are working hard to bring the GPU out on the market as soon as possible.

AMD Ryzen-Powered Laptop

That’s not all that AMD is preparing for in the upcoming Computex 2017. According to PCWorld, AMD just promised that Ryzen is coming to laptops soon and now, fans will get their first glimpse of it inside a laptop coming from Asus.

Asus ROG posted a teaser video on its YouTube (which you can watch below) showing AMD Ryzen’s orange circular logo. A message appears below it, which reads, “Something has awakened.”

AMD claims that fans can expect a 40 percent increase in GPU performance, 50 percent increase in CPU performance and 50 percent decrease in power consumption on Ryzen-powered laptops. There are only a couple of weeks left before fans can confirm this, but hopes are high that Ryzen can deliver.

Like the Radeon RX Vega, it is unknown when the Asus ROG laptop with Ryzen will actually be available to buy. AMD previously promised that such notebooks will hit the shelves sometime in the third quarter of the year, so fans should look out for any announcement starting in July.

ASUS teases AMD Ryzen powered ROG gaming laptop – TweakTown https://t.co/FgVfkjzEzj pic.twitter.com/cXSroXJa6G — AMD Ryzen Newz (@AMDRyzen_Newz) May 21, 2017

AMD is certainly getting busy for the rest of the year, but in the meantime, watch out for the Computex event in Taiwan. There are a lot of new gadgets and tech in store for gamers and tech junkies alike aside from the AMD goodies mentioned above. The company’s competitor NVIDIA is also set to appear in the conference, likely holding a challenge to AMD’s products.

[Featured Image by Douglas C. Pizac/AP Images]