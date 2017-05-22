More Images, Specifications Of The New Nokia 9 Leaked Online

We have been hearing about Nokia’s upcoming flagship handset – the new Nokia 9 – for quite some time now. Several earlier reports about the Nokia 9 indicated that the handset could see officialdom by July 2017. However, we still had no clue about the kind of spec sheet or the design language this yet to be released handset would sport.

That was until now.

If we are to believe a new report from French technology website Frandroid, HMD Global – the company that makes Nokia branded smartphones will launch the new Nokia 9 later this year. The website has also gone ahead and posted images of the Nokia 9 – some of which we have posted below.

Nokia 9 poses for live shots: dual 13MP camera, 5.3" QHD display, Snapdragon 835 https://t.co/T9Jb1Wu2mz pic.twitter.com/yXJgNQTgws — GSMArena.com (@gsmarena_com) May 20, 2017

According to experts, several of these images do look quite convincing at first glance and could quite possibly be an early prototype of the Nokia 9. However, the actual design of the handset has been masked since it has been placed under a protective case.

Apart from leaking out these images, Frandroid also revealed the purported spec sheet of the Nokia 9. The spec sheet of the handset is on par with most flagship class handsets that are currently on sale or are about to be launched. If the images and details posted by Frandroid do end up being true, the Nokia 9 would indeed sport some great specs. Let us now check what the spec sheet looks like shall we?

To start with, the handset is likely to come powered by the brand new Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC (System on chip). This is the newest and fastest chipset from Qualcomm and is currently used on flagship handsets including the new Samsung Galaxy S8 and the Galaxy S8+, the LG G6 and the Sony Xperia XZ Premium. Apart from the newest processor, the Nokia 9 is also said to come with 4GB of RAM, again on par with its peers. It is also clearly seen in one of the images that the handset comes with 64GB of internal storage capacity. There is no indication as yet of a dedicated microSD card slot – which if not present would be a shame.

The phone in its current avatar runs Android 7.1. Nougat and has a good chance of being updated to Android O in the future. Coming back to the hardware spec sheet, the Nokia 9 is also likely to support Quick Charge 3.0 – ensuring great battery charging times. Oh, and lest we forget, the display on the Nokia 9 is likely to be a 5.3-inch Quad HD (QHD) display. For imaging, the handset might use a dual camera system consisting of twin 13-megapixel cameras at the rear with dual LED flash. We do not have details about the front camera set up though. As for pricing, current guesstimates seem to indicate that the Nokia 9 would set back users by at least $900 when it is finally released later this year.

Note that we still do not know if this mythical smartphone would be referred to as the Nokia 9 if and when it is eventually launched. There are also rumors stating that this handset could also turn out to be the Nokia 8. As of now, there is also a possibility that Nokia 8 and Nokia 9 end up being different handsets. All said, note that these are mere rumors at this point of time.

Nokia currently sells a bunch of mid-range Android smartphones after it made a comeback to the business it once dominated. The company also launched a new version of its classic handset – the Nokia 3310 – at the 2017 Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain. The first handset from them was the Nokia 6 that was first launched late last year in China. This was followed by a global launch a few months later.

[Featured Image By Hermann/Pixabay]