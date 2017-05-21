iPhone 8 Release Date, Design Leak And More Updates Reveal It May Be Worth Its Expensive Price

Details regarding the iPhone 8’s release are still fuzzy. Other reports state that it may be delayed, while the Inquisitr recently claims that it will be launched on time after all. In either case, the much-awaited 10th anniversary iPhone will be worth the wait and the expected price, judging by the most recent leaks and rumors.

iPhone 8 Design Leak

The latest leak to hit the internet involves the molds for the upcoming iPhone 7s, 7s Plus and iPhone 8. The leak confirms what has been rumored again and again in the past, but it also reveals that the 10th year anniversary iPhone’s size sits between its siblings.

As can be seen in the image below, the iPhone 7s Plus has a significant difference in size compared to the alleged iPhone 8, which is only slightly larger than the 7s. BGR comments that it goes against a previous rumor saying that it will be the same size as the 7s with the display of the Plus variant, but Apple may have failed to cram the entirety of the bigger display into the smaller chassis, forcing the company to adjust the sizing.

The leak also corroborates the recent iPhone 8 design rumors that indicate a vertical dual-camera set-up. It also verifies that the set-up and design of the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus are carried over to their successors, meaning that the larger variant still has horizontally arranged dual cameras while the smaller one has a single camera.

The iPhone 8 design was also previously revealed by BGR in the form of a dummy model, seen below. Notice how the back looks exactly like it came from the mold, but that may be because it has only one design element and that is the camera. Nonetheless, it is getting more and more convincing with every supposed leak.

Is this what the iPhone 8 will look like?Photo: BGR

iPhone 8 Release Date

The latest belief is that the iPhone 8 will be revealed alongside its siblings, the 7s and 7s Plus, in September. Amid rumors of delay that may result from difficulties in accomplishing some of its features, Morgan Stanley’s researchers believe that the smartphone is on track to the planned release date.

With that in mind, a September reveal and a launch soon after may still be a go, contrary to previous rumors saying that the iPhone 8 will be released in Q4 instead. If so, this will be the first time that three iPhones will be announced at the same time, but not the first instance of three models releasing in the same year. Last year, months before the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus came about, Apple launched the entry-level iPhone SE with the form factor of the iPhone 5/5s and the specs of the iPhone 6s sans the 3D Touch.

iPhone 8 Specs, Price

The leaks above show a stainless steel frame sandwiched between curved glass panels. The front and back basically look the same save for the camera and the logo (and maybe the Touch ID) at the back. This design apparently allows Apple to set up the wireless charging feature, which may or may not appear also on the iPhone 7s and 7s Plus.

The camera is set up vertically allegedly due to some augmented reality features that may also be exclusive to the iPhone 8, contributing to its believed exaggerated price tag. The cheapest model is said to be priced at $1,000 with 128GB internal storage, while the 256GB model might sell for $1,099.

With a full display, improved cameras, wireless charging and upgraded internal specs, the iPhone 8 might just be worth the price despite being hundreds of dollars more expensive than other flagships. But fans will not know for sure until it is revealed hopefully in September.

[Featured Image by Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images]