New OnePlus 5 Camera Design Leaks Ahead Of Release Date, Is It Real This Time?

With the increasing interest in the OnePlus 5’s release after the launch of the pricey Samsung Galaxy S8, more and more leaks are making its way to the internet. However, the high number of leaks means that there will be conflicting details. True enough, the world is presented with three alleged designs of the OnePlus 3 successor.

OnePlus 5 Vertical Camera

The latest leak from the Chinese social media website Weibo shows the rear of a OnePlus handset with vertically-arranged dual cameras. The photos seem to be real because instead of sketches or renders, someone is holding a material device that the poster claims to be the OnePlus 5.

The set-up is not that strange as previous leaks have described it to be so. The first rumors have established a vertical dual-camera set-up, only to be debunked by the following pieces of evidence of a horizontal set-up. Even so, there are still leaks showing the layout similar to the image below.

But it’s worth noting that this leak, among the other leaks, cannot be verified. As TrustedReviews has pointed out, it should be taken with a pinch of salt. If anything, it only supports the belief that the OnePlus 5 will have dual cameras, as is only expected in flagship phones in 2017.

OnePlus 5 Horizontal Camera

Another claim is that the two cameras will be placed horizontally instead. This was previously covered by the Inquisitr, which cited Kumamoto Technology saying that the OnePlus 5 will have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chip, 6GB RAM, 128GB internal storage and 3,600 mAh battery aside from the dual cameras at the back.

The claims were without a photo for evidence, but a few days later, co-founder Carl Pei himself provided it. The photo he shared on Instagram Stories, as can be seen below, shows the back of a device reflected on a shiny surface. While it is not confirmed whether it is of the OnePlus 5, it is assumed to be the upcoming device being teased by Pei.

It’s a low-quality image, but it clearly shows what looks to be a bulky white casing with holes for the horizontal set-up. There is a chance, though, that it is a different device and not the OnePlus 5, so who knows.

OnePlus 5 Renders

Most of the OnePlus 5 leaks show or describe a horizontal camera set-up at the middle of the phone, but a recent one shows a design similar to the iPhone 7 Plus. This is also from Weibo, as reported by BGR.

The dual cameras are placed at the top left corner of the back of the OnePlus 5 with the flash beside it. This design is rarely seen in the leaks, yet it is also a possibility. Right now, the most frequently appearing layout is the vertical set-up at the mid-section. But because the confirmation does not come until summer, it is hard to choose which to believe at this point.

OnePlus 5 Front Side

The back has been discussed, but what about the front? Well, the OnePlus 5’s façade is nothing special if fans are to believe the rumors. It is said that it will still have the physical home button, erasing the chances of a bezel-less display. Most flagships today will have full-display front, so the OnePlus smartphone with a rather big bottom bezel might disappoint.

Even so, its cheap price will still undoubtedly lure consumers. That, along with high-end specs, will keep the OnePlus 5 competitive against the Galaxy S8 and the iPhone 8 among others.

The official OnePlus 5 specs and design are expected in the summer. OnePlus has confirmed that much but is yet to announce a specific release date.

[Featured Image by Esa Riutta/Shutterstock]