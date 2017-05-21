Google Pixel 2 Release Date, Specs: Here’s What We Expect To See

Leaks and rumors about the Google Pixel 2 are coming in, giving fans a general idea of what is coming next. From what have been gathered so far, the upcoming Android competitor may best the others in performance. Here’s what can be expected when the Pixel successor comes out.

Android O

Android’s next major update that has yet to be named is on course for its release later this year. The second developer preview has just been released with the next update following possibly next month. It is due for an official launch sometime in Q3 2017 according to speculations, so it should be already available when Google Pixel 2 is revealed.

While Android Nougat has yet to reach other devices, fans are already excited for the next update, which includes an overhaul of the emojis. The latest developer preview changed the unusual design into something that resembles the iOS’ version of the smileys.

On top of that, Android O Developer Preview 2 also included a bunch of new features that are sure to delight users, the Inquisitr reports. Seeing that there are more previews to come, more features are expected to be revealed that will arrive with the final product.

Google is finally replacing its bad emoji blobs in Android O https://t.co/hQiiU7YLR6 pic.twitter.com/Kutl9v18Xv — The Verge (@verge) May 17, 2017

Early Release

There is a notion that Google Pixel 2 might be revealed alongside Android O, which may be distributed in August or September according to previous Android versions’ patterns. If so, then the smartphone’s release will come sooner than the Pixel’s anniversary in October.

A Google Pixel 2 prototype is already running on Android O, hinting that its release will not be long now. ValueWalk even believes that it is coming as early as July, but no evidence points to that being the case. Nonetheless, no one can be sure exactly when the search engine company is unveiling the next set of Pixel phones, but it is highly likely that it is planning an early release.

Three Variants

Last year, Google introduced two variants of the Pixel, which were codenamed Sailfish and Marlin while in development. This year, three codenames have popped up, Muskie, Walleye and Taimen. According to Forbes, this may be the tech giant’s response to Apple’s and Samsung’s lineups this year, both of which consist of three devices with varying sizes and features.

Out of the three Pixel 2 codenames, only two have been spotted so far. The Walleye was the prototype running on Android O mentioned above while the Taimen was spotted on the benchmarking website Geekbench, as previously reported by the Inquisitr. Muskie is yet to show up, but it is only a matter of time.

Right now, there is no clear difference between the three variants aside from screen size. The fish walleye is the smallest of the three, which means that the model with this codename will be the smallest. The muskies are larger, but taimens are much bigger. Being the last to be discovered, the Taimen model is believed to be the premium Pixel 2 that may be competing with the iPhone 8 and Note 8.

Top-Notch Specs

Being a competitive flagship, the Google Pixel 2 should only have high-end specs. Its predecessor had a Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 chip when other flagships featured a Snapdragon 820, so the next one should also be ahead of the others. But it is unknown if there will be a refreshed Snapdragon 835 SoC, making it the bare minimum processor for Google’s 2017 flagship.

The processor will be paired with 4GB RAM as revealed by the benchmark listing of Taimen. It is expected all three variants will have the same specs, so Walleye and Muskie must also have the same configuration. All three will likely be offered with non-expandable 64GB, 128GB and 256GB internal storage options.

[Featured Image by Spencer Platt/Getty Images]