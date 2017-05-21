The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Is Poised To Blow The iPhone 7 Plus’ Camera Out Of The Water

Details about the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 have continued to emerge in a steady stream, with numerous rumors pointing to the possible features and specs of the upcoming mobile device. While Samsung has confirmed very little about the smartphone to date, the massive influx of speculations about the Note 8 appears to suggest that the 2017 flagship phablet would be designed to reign supreme over the competition in this year’s highly competitive mobile market.

Rumors about the Galaxy Note 8 are many, with most speculations suggesting that the smartphone would essentially be a powered-up version of the Galaxy S8 and S8+, both of which were revealed earlier this year. While the Galaxy S8 and S8+ are already formidable smartphones in their own right, the Galaxy Note 8 is expected to bring Samsung’s cutting-edge mobile technology even further, according to a PC Advisor report. Considering that the S8 and the S8+ are pretty much the best smartphones in the market right now, the rumored capabilities of the Note 8 seem very exciting.

Numerous speculations point to the Galaxy Note 8 being equipped with a similar, if not improved Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, akin to the chips found in the heart of the S8 and S8+. The Note 8 is also expected to be released with more memory, with rumors suggesting that the upcoming smartphone would be equipped with at least 6GB of RAM. The Note 8’s display is also expected to feature a notable improvement over the S8 and S8+’s screen, with rumors stating that the upcoming 2017 flagship phablet would be fitted with Samsung’s first 4K Super AMOLED panel.

Speculations also suggest that the Note 8 would carry over the flagship features of its ill-fated predecessor, the explosive Galaxy Note 7. Among these include waterproofing, wireless charging, an Iris Sensor, and a hefty battery with fast charging capabilities. Apart from these, rumors also point to the Galaxy Note 8 being fitted with an improved S-Pen, which is speculated to be integrated with the device’s speaker system.

Perhaps the most notable aspect of the Galaxy Note 8, however, would be its camera. Samsung has been rumored to be working on dual-lens sensors for a while now, with the feature even speculated to make an appearance in the Galaxy S8 and S8+ for some time. Unfortunately for the South Korean tech giant, however, the advanced camera module never made it to the production models of the S8 and S8+. With the Note 8, however, Samsung appears to be going for dual sensors once more.

According to a ValueWalk report, noted mobile analyst Ming Chi-Kuo had released his predictions about the upcoming Samsung flagship phablet. Kuo stated that he believes the imaging department would be one thing that the South Korean tech giant would be emphasizing in the Galaxy Note 8. The analyst’s predictions were supplemented by Park Kang-ho of Daishin Securities, who also stated that Samsung would be placing a particular emphasis on the Note 8’s camera.

If there is anything that could be determined from what the two analysts have stated so far, it is that Samsung would be ensuring that the Note 8 would have a class-leading camera. If any, Kuo even went so far as to state that the Note 8’s imaging modules would be far superior to the sensors found in the iPhone 7 Plus’ dual-camera sensor, which is already extremely formidable in their own right. As for how Samsung intends to accomplish this rumored goal, details are few, though rumors state that the upcoming flagship phablet would be equipped with a 12MP wide-angle lens and a 13MP telephoto lens. These would, of course, include Samsung’s dual-pixel technology, which would all but ensure that the upcoming device would be able to snap excellent photos on a wide variety of conditions.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 does not have an official release date for now, but speculations are high that the device would see an August 2017 release date. Pricing for the Note 8 also remains unknown, though rumors suggest that the upcoming flagship would be priced north of $1000.

[Featured Image by Drew Angerer/Getty Images]