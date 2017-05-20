Looks Like The iPhone 8 Release Date Won’t Be Delayed, But It Will Really Be Expensive

Numerous reports over the past few weeks have predicted that Apple’s iPhone 8 would see a delay in shipments due to problems in the production of some of the device’s specific components. While it was widely anticipated that the iPhone 8 would see a September 2017 release, speculations were high that the production problems might end up pushing the flagship smartphone’s release as far back as November 2017. Fortunately, recent reports have emerged stating that no delays would happen with regards to the iPhone 8’s release date. The device, however, would likely be extremely expensive.

If a recent Morgan Stanley report is any indication, the alleged production problems with the iPhone 8 components are rather inaccurate. According to a Seeking Alpha report, the global financial services firm has concluded that the manufacture of the iPhone 8’s components has not hit a significant roadblock as of yet.

“Morgan Stanley’s Greater China Technology Research colleagues have not yet seen delays in the supply chain and still expect new iPhone production to start on time for most of the components (including OLED).”

With this in mind, the September 2017 release date for the iPhone 8 definitely appears to be entirely plausible. If any, the conclusion from Morgan Stanley’s researchers points to a high-profile smartphone launch happening sometime this September, in line with initial rumors about the device’s debut.

While the conclusions from Morgan Stanley’s researchers are no doubt encouraging, a number of reports have emerged stating that the iPhone 8’s components are becoming a bit more expensive to produce. As mentioned in a DigiTimes report, the Chinese-language newspaper Economic News Daily has published an article stating that the manufacturer for the iPhone 8’s 3D Touch sensor is now charging Apple 2.5 times more than what it charged for the same components in the iPhone 6S and iPhone 7.

This means that the 3D Touch engine, which was speculated to cost Apple about $7 to $9 to make, is now charging the Cupertino-based tech giant around $18 to $22 to manufacture the component. The massive price increase, however, has a pretty good reason. According to the Chinese publication, the notable increase in price for the iPhone 8’s 3D Touch sensor is a result of the upcoming flagship’s OLED display, since, OLED panels are far more fragile than the traditional LCD displays that Apple utilized in the past.

“The solution directly bonds 3D Touch sensors on LTPS TFT-LCD display panels of the iPhone, but 3D Touch solution for OLED panels entails bonding of a glass cover on the front and back side of an OLED panel each to reinforce the fragile OLED panel.”

Interestingly, the production process for the iPhone 8’s 3D Touch engine is reported to be costing the manufacturer of the component up to 50 percent more. Apple, however, seems set to pay 150 percent more for the iPhone 8’s 3D Touch sensor. This is quite an interesting detail, especially since Apple has a reputation for being extremely firm when negotiating component costs with its suppliers. With the iPhone 8’s 3D Touch sensors, however, the Cupertino-based tech giant appears to have covered most of the added expenses in order for the upcoming flagship’s production to commence without delay.

It’s not just the 3D Touch sensors of the iPhone 8 that are rumored to have increased in price as well. Recent speculations have emerged stating that Apple would also be paying far more for the iPhone 8’s OLED display and faster NAND/DRAM memory. With all these additional costs piling up, it definitely appears that Apple’s 2017 flagship would be one of the costliest smartphones of the year. Currently, the iPhone 8 is rumored to cost $999 for the 128GB version and $1,099 for the 256GB variant. Considering the raised prices of its components, these pricing speculations might prove accurate.

