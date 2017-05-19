UFO Sightings: Six Hovering Triangles Photographed Over San Diego, California

UFO sightings have been on the rise in the past few years, with the most recent one being sighted over Escondido in northern San Diego, as reported by Open Minds.

The witness, who wasn’t identified in the report, has reportedly spotted multi-colored lights in the shape of a triangle hovering over tree tops near his apartment. The California witness spotted the UFOs from a fourth-story balcony at around 8:40 p.m. on April 15, 2017.

“One large, vertically-oriented triangular arrangement of multi-colored lights was seen hovering about 500 feet above the tree tops between one-half mile to one mile away,” the witness said.

The unnamed witness found out immediately that there was more than one object. The other five objects he saw were also triangle-shaped, but smaller than the first one.

“Five more smaller, triangular arrangements of multi-colored lights were seen to the west at a lower altitude, just above the tree tops. The five smaller triangles slowly moved to the west during this 15-minute observation, until they disappeared into clouds.”

Escondido is a city located in San Diego, which has seen its share of UFO sightings over the years. The last major UFO sighting was reported last May 2015, in which numerous witnesses reported to have seen mysterious lights in the sky.

Larry Fox, a photographer for NBC 7, was able to snap a photo showing “a string of multi-colored lights” hovering in the San Diego night sky. Other witnesses also called NBC 7 and described the same object.

Fox said that he was in his backyard when he spotted the strange lights southwest of the Coronado Bridge. He knew what he was seeing wasn’t a plane or a drone the moment he discovered that the strange object was stationary.

“It was a series of flashing lights,” he told NBC 7. “If it was a plane, it would have moved.”

NBC 7 reported that the lights were colored “red, blue, and green” and that they “kept flashing and changing colors.”

UFO sightings involving triangle-shaped objects seem to be the norm in San Diego. A few months ago The Finding YouTube channel released two separate videos showing mysterious objects hovering over the city, as reported by Express UK.

The first video was reported to have been filmed over National City, showing three orange-colored blinking lights hovering in a stationary position in the night sky.

The UFO sighting was reported to the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON), a site that stores a large database of alleged UFO and alien sightings.

“This UFO video of a triangular-shaped formation was taken over National City in California on 23rd January 2017,” said Finding UFO.

“These three fire-like lights were just hovering inside a big rain cloud,” says the unnamed witness. “You see halfway through that the one on the left starts to fade away or go into the horizon.”

“My batteries were low on my cell phone but after this video a fourth light appeared to the right of the street lamp and the one that had disappeared re-appeared.”

The second alleged UFO video published by Finding UFO was reportedly filmed nearby in San Diego, showing another triangle-shaped UFO.

“It slowly moved in our direction west to east from above La Jolla Shores,”said the unnamed witness.

“As I filmed it it began to hover over us. Its lights were solid and did not blink, except from one light that was red that would blink unlike other aeronautical blinking lights I have seen.” “There were two rectangular light illuminations on the side of the triangle that were located at the tip of a corner appearing to be a sort of cockpit.” “It did not leave any trails, or make any sounds when it traveled by.” “I knew that this was a UFO and was certain because it resembled nothing I have seen before.” “It eventually flew over our apartment building out of sight. This craft did not make any sounds as it passed by.”

Why do you think UFO sightings are so common in San Diego? Do these photos and videos provide real proof that aliens from outer space are paying us a regular visit. Or are these sightings just natural occurrences that our current technologies and limited understanding can’t figure out yet?

[Featured Image by Ursatii/Shutterstock]