iOS 10.3.1 Jailbreak Still Not Out As Apple Releases 10.3.2, Jailbreak Teams Reportedly Give Up

Apple has already rolled out iOS 10.3.2 to the public and has seeded 10.3.3. to developers. Yet, the long-awaited iOS 10.3.1 jailbreak is still nowhere to be found. This prompted words to spread that the iOS 10 jailbreak is just a big hoax and that Pangu could simply not crack Apple’s code.

Should you upgrade to 10.3.2?

iOS 10.3.2 update is packed with security improvements and bug fixes and is a major point update despite not including any new features. One of the deal breakers in this update is that it will break any jailbroken devices, so you might want to hold off installing it if you are eagerly waiting for the iOS 10.3.1 jailbreak tool, according to Forbes. But on that note, you have to be careful with your web browsing as Apple had listed 23 categories of exploit that were discovered, of which more than 20 are WebKit-related.

iOS 10.3.2 contains important security updates, so the ultimate advice is to install it as soon as possible. For jailbreak enthusiasts, note also that the rumored release of an iOS 10.3.1 jailbreak tool has not come to fruition and remains uncertain. According to The Bitbag, some people believe that Pangu was never really able to make an iOS 10 jailbreak tool. It promised before that it will release the tool after Apple rolled out the latest OS version, but with the delays, some take it as just a big lie.

Jailbreak teams giving up?

“I am done with jailbreaking.”

The latest working iOS jailbreak tool is Yalu, developed by Luca Todesco, a popular Italian iOS hacker. The Yalu Jailbreak website said that the Yalu tool has been updated to support iOS 10.3.1 jailbreak, but after that, Todesco announced he would no longer work on any iOS jailbreaking tool. He wrote on Twitter that if you like jailbreaking, you should save your blobs and just stay to 10.2.1 and added, “I am done with jailbreaking.” Whether it means that Todesco will stop doing a jailbreak tool for public consumption and continue working on it in private or stop jailbreaking altogether was not clear.

1. Save blobs

2. If you're currently on 10.2.1 stay on it if you want to jailbreak.

Apple is surely giving hackers a hard time cracking its code, releasing updates one after another at an unprecedented rate. With 10.3.2 version already seeded to developers, jailbreakers face another setback. Droid Report said Pangu is giving it another shot, probably the last one, to release a 10.3.1 tool during a conference. But it should be noted that it happened last year with iOS 10 jailbreak tool, which never reached the public. There are no updates as well from TaiG and other hacking groups.

Nonetheless, the jailbreak community still gives the hacking teams the benefit of the doubt. Since the 10.3.3 has only been seeded, the teams need some time to tweak whatever tool they have. So some recommend that the JB enthusiasts wait for a little while and not upgrade to the latest iOS version, also considering that after the iOS 10 firmware, Apple will be focusing on iOS 11.

Furthermore, there are speculations that Pangu may have already been working with Apple, under the tech giant’s bounty program, according to 1redDrop. By advertising that a JB tool for 10.3.1 version will be released, users are encouraged to upgrade to the latest OS, giving up their iOS 10.2 or 9 jailbreaks. If the users do not save their blobs, there’s no way they can downgrade as Apple immediately stops supporting older versions of its OS once it rolls out the latest ones.

iOS 10.3.3 is already available for download for developers. It would likely include additional bug fixes and security improvements. Although it could be expected to reach 10.4 or 10.5, no new features are foreseen to be introduced. After all, Apple is already gearing up for the iOS 11, which is expected to be announced in September, along with new iPhone devices.

